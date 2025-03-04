The Ministry of Defense shared details about the features of thermal underwear samples for defenders.
The Ministry of Defense has approved new specifications for thermal underwear for military personnel in transitional and winter variants. Men's sets worth 890 million UAH have been purchased, and there are plans to procure women's samples.
The Ministry of Defense continues to work on improving clothing for the military. One of the important directions is the development of thermal underwear with enhanced comfort, effective protection against cold, and improved durability. This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Defense, as stated by UNN.
While the new specifications for men's thermal underwear were approved back in February 2024, the specifications for women's underwear will only be finalized at the beginning of 2025.
The following specifications have been approved for men's and women's thermal underwear:
- Transitional season underwear;
- Cold weather underwear.
Both types of underwear are available in three colors: Coyote, Olive Green, and Black, and include sizes from XS to 3XL.
In total, during 2024 and 2025, the procurement agency of the Ministry of Defense has purchased men's thermal underwear according to the new specifications for over 890 million UAH. Plans are in place to start procuring women's samples as well. We are constantly working to improve conditions for our military personnel. The new underwear is comfortable, durable, and provides an adequate level of thermal insulation and moisture-wicking,
Transitional Season Underwear: Comfort and Functionality
The new transitional season underwear is to be made from a knitted fabric that combines 95% cotton and 5% elastane. Thanks to a special knit, the fabric provides:
- Effective moisture-wicking – keeping dryness during activity;
- Elasticity – for comfortable movement;
- Hypoallergenic properties – safe for the skin;
- Protection against cold – optimal thermal insulation for comfortable wear in cool weather.
The set of transitional season underwear consists of a shirt and long johns.
Cold Weather Underwear
The underwear is made from a special knitted fabric with a fleece lining, produced from a unique jersey knit. The main components (93% polyester and 7% elastane) ensure strength and comfort.
Key properties of the underwear:
- Moisture-wicking – to maintain dryness;
- High durability – resistance to pilling and color loss;
- Breathability – meets DSTU ISO 9237:2003;
- Elasticity and comfort – thanks to the special knitted fabric;
- Hypoallergenic properties – increased safety for the skin.
The set of underwear consists of a winter shirt and long johns, as well as a storage and washing bag.
Design Features and Innovations in Production
The updated underwear features an anatomical cut, flat seams for comfort, and long sleeves with cuffs to retain warmth. Innovative multi-layer fabrics provide optimal thermoregulation, while modern knitting technologies enhance durability and promote quick moisture-wicking.
