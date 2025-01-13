The Ministry of Defense explained why orders for transfer through Army+ sometimes take a long time to arrive

The Ministry of Defense said that sometimes orders for transfer through the Army+ app have to wait a long time due to the heavy workload. Up to 1,000 reports are received daily, with a total of 30,000 already submitted, UNN reports.

The Ministry of Defense notes that to speed up the process, the application has updated the report template and added sample documents.

"As for the cases of commanders ignoring orders, the Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights monitors their implementation. If you have any questions, the military can fill out a form in the application via: Menu → Support → Frequently Asked Questions → Change of place of service," the Ministry of Defense notes.

In November 2024, the Army+ app launched the function of transferring from a unit.