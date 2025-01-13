ukenru
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
The Ministry of Defense explained why orders for transfer through Army+ sometimes take a long time to arrive

The Ministry of Defense explained why orders for transfer through Army+ sometimes take a long time to arrive

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24436 views

In two months, 7,000 soldiers have received approval for transfer through Army+, but up to 1,000 new reports are submitted daily. In total, 30,000 applications have been submitted, which puts a significant strain on the system.

The Ministry of Defense said that sometimes orders for transfer through the Army+ app have to wait a long time due to the heavy workload. Up to 1,000 reports are received daily, with a total of 30,000 already submitted, UNN reports.

In the two months since the function of changing the place of service in Army+ was launched, 7,000 servicemen have already received approval for transfer to the units of their choice. At the same time, some servicemen are waiting for orders longer due to the heavy workload - up to 1,000 reports are received daily, with a total of 30,000 already submitted

- the statement said.

The Ministry of Defense notes that to speed up the process, the application has updated the report template and added sample documents.

"As for the cases of commanders ignoring orders, the Central Department for the Protection of Servicemen's Rights monitors their implementation. If you have any questions, the military can fill out a form in the application via: Menu → Support → Frequently Asked Questions → Change of place of service," the Ministry of Defense notes.

Addendum

In November 2024, the Army+ app launched the function of transferring from a unit.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
ministerstvo-oborony-ukrainaMinistry of Defense of Ukraine

Contact us about advertising