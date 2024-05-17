ukenru
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
The Minister of Finance told about measures to stabilize the budget

The Minister of Finance told about measures to stabilize the budget

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 14019 views

The government has mobilized about UAH 420 billion to finance critical needs through measures such as redistribution of taxes, dividends, and profits.

Despite the planned $37 billion in international aid this year, the country received only 10% of the expected amount in the first quarter. Accordingly, the government has taken measures to mobilize about UAH 420 billion to finance critical needs. This was stated by Finance Minister Sergii Marchenko during a telethon, according to a correspondent of UNN.

Details

According to the Minister of Finance, the expected financial support for Ukraine for this year is $37 billion. These funds have already been secured by partners, but the success of receiving them largely depends on Ukraine implementing the necessary reform package.

As early as last September, we realized that the aid could be delayed, so we launched a number of measures

- Marchenko says.

According to the Minister, the measures include:

  • redirecting part of the military personal income tax to the state budget;
  • directing the accrual of dividends from state-owned enterprises at the beginning of the year;
  • transferring the NBU's profits to the budget earlier than expected;
  • the introduction of an additional 50% tax on banks' excess profits, which began to be collected in the first half of this year, in fact, in the first quarter.

This allowed us to mobilize about UAH 420 billion and cover the needs for which we did not receive funds from our partners. In the first quarter, we received 10% of the planned amount. Therefore, we have to rely on our own resources

- the Minister of Finance added.

Recall

Delays in the delivery of military equipment are significantly increasing defense spending, which could potentially lead to a budget revision to provide additional funding for the security and defense sector.

Parliament authorizes transfer of funds from sale of property of state-owned enterprises to the state budget08.05.24, 13:19 • 16182 views

Iryna Kolesnik

Iryna Kolesnik

Economy
ukraineUkraine

