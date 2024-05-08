Parliament authorizes transfer of funds from sale of property of state-owned enterprises to the state budget

The Verkhovna Rada has adopted amendments to the Budget Code in the second reading and in general to make it possible to transfer funds received from the sale of property of state-owned enterprises to the state budget. This was reported by MP Oleksiy Honcharenko, UNN reports.

Details

"The Rada voted for a law amending the Budget Code to make it possible to transfer funds received from the sale of state-owned enterprises' property to the state budget," Goncharenko said.

The bill was supported by 243 MPs.

Recall

Draft Law No. 9387 proposes, first of all, to include in the sources of formation of the special fund of the state budget the funds received from the sale of property of state unitary enterprises, with such funds being directed to measures related to the termination of state unitary enterprises.