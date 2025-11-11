The military registration system is imperfect, suicides among TCC employees have been recorded - military ombudsman

$41.960.02
Pyrotechnics, fight with law enforcement, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
01:20 PM • 8024 views
The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine officially confirmed the strike on the oil refinery in Russia's Orenburg region.
01:01 PM • 15702 views
The Ministry of Education and Science dismisses 50 rectors but holds on to a fugitive bribe-taker: why Odarchenko is still a rector
12:30 PM • 15770 views
Dangerous mutated flu spreading in Britain: virologist explains whether it threatens Ukraine
09:41 AM • 16680 views
Mindyсh left the country before the searches because NABU did not set detention indices at the border - sources
November 11, 08:48 AM • 22000 views
Video about power outage in Kyiv subway spreads online: subway commented
November 11, 07:08 AM • 24167 views
Romania reported crash and debris of drone after a Russian attack on Ukraine near the border
November 11, 05:31 AM • 27471 views
Record in 2 years: EU granted protection to over 79,000 refugees from Ukraine in September, leading countries named
November 10, 09:39 PM • 64349 views
Syrskyi: Russia deployed 150,000 soldiers to Pokrovsk to break through the Ukrainian Armed Forces' defense
November 10, 06:35 PM • 76479 views
Everyone who built schemes must receive a clear procedural response: Zelenskyy reacted to the exposure of corruption in the energy sector
Enemy losses: Russian army lost over a thousand soldiers and hundreds of UAVs in a day
ISW: Russia's call-up of reservists to protect infrastructure conceals plans to send them to Ukraine
SSO of the Armed Forces of Ukraine revealed the situation in Pokrovsk: what is happening in the hottest direction
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
Top 5 recipes for syrnyky: fluffy, tender, savory, steamed, and with banana
Top 5 original recipes for dishes with radish
Sotheby's has a big prize at stake: the Lauder billionaire collection could fetch $500 million
"Damn liars": Kim Kardashian failed the bar exam despite the predictions of four psychics
The Ukraina! Film Festival has concluded in Poland: the winning films have been announced
Most Ukrainians do not believe in sales and will not buy on Black Friday: what will the rest choose?
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction
The military registration system is imperfect, suicides among TCC employees have been recorded - military ombudsman

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1096 views

The staffing level of TCCs is below 40%, and employees often work without days off and vacations, said Olha Reshetylova. She also condemned cases where, after being delivered to the TCC, conscripts disappear from contact with their relatives.

The military registration system is imperfect, suicides among TCC employees have been recorded - military ombudsman

The military registration system in Ukraine is imperfect and needs reform – however, there have been cases of suicides among employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCCs). This was stated on Facebook by Olga Reshetylova, the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen, as reported by UNN.

Details

At the same time, according to the ombudsman, the staffing level of TCCs is below 40%, and TCC employees often do not have days off for six months, not to mention vacations.

I think you are aware of the constant hate and physical attacks on employees

- writes Reshetylova.

In her opinion, people who are dissatisfied with the work of the TCC should mobilize and show how to work.

I offered representatives of public and human rights organizations to involve their lawyers and psychologists in working at the TCC. It would be a wonderful project and donors would give money. But, unfortunately, there was no queue of those willing to work systematically

 - wrote the ombudsman.

She also mentioned that after being delivered to the TCC, conscripts disappear from contact with their relatives.

This is a bad and inhumane practice. Not only because citizens have the right to communicate with loved ones, and loved ones have the right to know what is happening. But also because it strongly demotivates an already frightened recruit. As our experience shows, the lack of communication in the first period of service is one of the reasons for a large number of AWOLs. I recently worked in one training center where the battalion commander, as an experiment, returned phones to all servicemen of the company. The number of AWOLs in this company dropped to zero

- stated Reshetylova.

Recall

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TCC and VVK servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. Currently, the bill is not yet on the committee's agenda, but it provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.

Yevhen Ustimenko

