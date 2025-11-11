The military registration system is imperfect, suicides among TCC employees have been recorded - military ombudsman

The military registration system in Ukraine is imperfect and needs reform – however, there have been cases of suicides among employees of territorial recruitment centers (TCCs). This was stated on Facebook by Olga Reshetylova, the Commissioner for the Protection of the Rights of Servicemen, as reported by UNN.

At the same time, according to the ombudsman, the staffing level of TCCs is below 40%, and TCC employees often do not have days off for six months, not to mention vacations.

I think you are aware of the constant hate and physical attacks on employees - writes Reshetylova.

In her opinion, people who are dissatisfied with the work of the TCC should mobilize and show how to work.

I offered representatives of public and human rights organizations to involve their lawyers and psychologists in working at the TCC. It would be a wonderful project and donors would give money. But, unfortunately, there was no queue of those willing to work systematically - wrote the ombudsman.

She also mentioned that after being delivered to the TCC, conscripts disappear from contact with their relatives.

This is a bad and inhumane practice. Not only because citizens have the right to communicate with loved ones, and loved ones have the right to know what is happening. But also because it strongly demotivates an already frightened recruit. As our experience shows, the lack of communication in the first period of service is one of the reasons for a large number of AWOLs. I recently worked in one training center where the battalion commander, as an experiment, returned phones to all servicemen of the company. The number of AWOLs in this company dropped to zero - stated Reshetylova.

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted a bill that provides for criminal liability for TCC and VVK servicemen for violations of mobilization and medical examination. Currently, the bill is not yet on the committee's agenda, but it provides for imprisonment for up to 8 years for violations under martial law.