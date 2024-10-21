The Lord of the Rings screenwriter talks about creating another movie in the franchise
Philippa Boyens said that, in addition to The Hunt for Gollum, another film in the franchise is in development. The new project is not a sequel to Gollum's Hunt and is yet to be confirmed.
The Lord of the Rings screenwriter Philippa Boyens has announced the development of another film in the franchise, in addition to The Hunt for Gollum, which will be released in 2026. But the new film has yet to be confirmed. Boens told Empire about it, reports UNN.
According to the publication, in May of this year, Warner Bros. announced that in 2026, a new film in the Lord of the Rings universe, The Hunt for Gollum, will premiere, set shortly before the events of The Fellowship of the Ring.
The film's screenwriter Philippa Boyens said that another film in the universe is in development, which will be separate from The Hunt for Gollum, and not its second part, as previously reported in the media.
“I can tell you for sure that these are not two parts of The Hunt for Gollum. It was a real misunderstanding that happened because we started developing the concept of two different films. The first one is Gollum Hunt, and the second one is yet to be confirmed,” said Boyens.
In 2026, Warner Bros. will release the first film in the new Lord of the Rings series, centered on the character Gollum. The preliminary title of the movie is “The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum”.