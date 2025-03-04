The legendary Canadian musician will give a free concert in Ukraine.
Kyiv • UNN
Legendary Canadian rock musician Neil Young with the band Chrome Hearts will perform in Ukraine. The free concert will be the first in the European tour Love Earth Tour, with the date and venue to be confirmed.
Details
It is noted that this performance will be the first in the framework of Yang's European tour, the Love Earth Tour. However, the date and location of the concert are currently unknown.
Neil Young and Chrome Hearts will kick off the upcoming European Love Earth Tour in Ukraine with a free concert for everyone! We are currently in negotiations. Keep rocking in the free world!
It should be noted that this will be Yang's first performance in Ukraine during his nearly 60-year music career.
