The leadership of the Russian Federation orders the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

$41.490.09
46.650.20
ukenru
The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.
Exclusive
11:37 AM • 20285 views

The State Service for Ethnopolitics explained what influenced the number of national communities in Ukraine and what problems they face.

Exclusive
09:43 AM • 53455 views

The heating season will not be easy: Ukrenergo explained why

Exclusive
09:21 AM • 59332 views

How technology and systemic steps help stop "gray" imports – lawyer's comment

Exclusive
May 21, 06:00 AM • 69197 views

Shashlik without harm to the stomach: how to eat properly and what to combine with

May 21, 05:00 AM • 163886 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

Exclusive
May 20, 02:51 PM • 89782 views

There are signs of corruption and abuse: experts on the twin institute of the head of "Derzhzembank" family

Exclusive
May 20, 02:05 PM • 126659 views

Hryvnia stability and dollar uncertainty: expert explained what to expect from the currency market in the summer

Exclusive
May 20, 12:52 PM • 257864 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense

Exclusive
May 20, 12:13 PM • 87840 views

Is the originality of the equipment and the legality of supply in Ukraine important for Ukrainians - video survey

Exclusive
May 20, 11:15 AM • 221603 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+23°
4m/s
32%
747mm
Popular news

Drones attacked Russian defense industry enterprises at night: details

May 21, 06:43 AM • 71362 views

"Sort it out yourselves": NYT found out what Trump told Zelensky after the call with Putin

May 21, 07:01 AM • 114452 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 105548 views

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 67050 views

Large-scale fire on the territory of Bila Tserkva CHP: rescuers showed footage of the liquidation

11:46 AM • 40134 views
Publications

Dairy Survival Formula: Why the Future of a Ukrainian Farm Begins with a Pedigree Herd The full-scale war has become a colossal challenge for Ukrainian farmers, but even in these difficult times, they are looking to the future and investing in the development of their farms. One of the key areas is the renewal and improvement of the herd. Why pedigree cattle are so important for the survival and success of a dairy farm, and what opportunities they offer, we will explore in this article. **The Importance of Pedigree Cattle** Pedigree cattle are animals whose origin is documented and which meet certain breed standards. They are the result of careful selection and breeding, aimed at improving productivity, health, and other economically important traits. 1. **Increased Productivity:** Pedigree cows typically produce more milk than non-pedigree cows. This is due to their genetic potential, which has been improved through generations of selection. 2. **Improved Milk Quality:** Pedigree cattle often produce milk with a higher content of fat and protein, which makes it more valuable for processing. 3. **Better Health:** Selection for disease resistance is an important part of pedigree breeding. Pedigree animals are usually more resistant to disease and have a longer productive lifespan. 4. **Predictability:** Pedigree cattle allow farmers to predict the performance of their offspring more accurately. This makes it possible to plan breeding and improve the herd more efficiently. **Challenges and Opportunities** The war has created significant challenges for Ukrainian dairy farmers: * Destruction of infrastructure and loss of livestock. * Difficulties with feed supply and veterinary services. * Reduced demand for dairy products due to the economic crisis. However, despite these challenges, there are also opportunities: * Government support programs for farmers who are rebuilding their herds. * Availability of affordable loans and grants for the purchase of pedigree cattle. * Growing demand for high-quality dairy products, both domestically and internationally. **How to Start?** 1. **Assessment of Resources:** Before investing in pedigree cattle, it is important to assess your resources. Do you have enough land, feed, and facilities to support a larger and more productive herd? 2. **Selection of Breed:** Choose a breed that is well-suited to your climate and management practices. Consider factors such as milk yield, fat content, disease resistance, and adaptability. 3. **Purchase of Animals:** Buy animals from reputable breeders who can provide documentation of their origin and performance. It is advisable to involve a veterinarian in the selection process to assess the health of the animals. 4. **Proper Care:** Pedigree cattle require proper care and management. This includes providing them with a balanced diet, regular veterinary care, and comfortable housing. 5. **Record Keeping:** Keep detailed records of the performance of your animals, including milk yield, health, and reproduction. This information will be invaluable for making breeding decisions and improving your herd. **Successful Examples** Despite the war, there are many examples of Ukrainian farms that are successfully breeding pedigree cattle and producing high-quality dairy products. Their experience shows that investing in genetics is a key factor for the long-term success of a dairy farm. **Conclusion** Breeding pedigree cattle is a strategic investment in the future of a Ukrainian dairy farm. Although it requires significant investment and effort, the benefits in terms of increased productivity, improved milk quality, and better health are well worth it. In the current difficult conditions, government support, access to affordable financing, and the exchange of experiences with successful farms are particularly important. By investing in pedigree cattle, Ukrainian farmers can not only survive but also thrive and contribute to the development of the country's agricultural sector.

02:12 PM • 7370 views

Tottenham - Manchester United: Europa League final preview

May 21, 05:00 AM • 163886 views

Solidarity Lanes: In three years, the Ukrainian-European "solidarity routes" have become a lifeline for the Ukrainian economy

May 20, 02:33 PM • 167227 views

Putin reads Trump like an "open book": political scientist explains why the memorandum on peace will not make sense
Exclusive

May 20, 12:52 PM • 257864 views

The investigation is stalling: for almost six months there have been no active investigative actions in the case of abuse of power by the chief lawyer of the NBU
Exclusive

May 20, 11:15 AM • 221603 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Denis Shmyhal

Donald Tusk

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

United Kingdom

Romania

Canada

Advertisement
UNN Lite

"House of the Dragon" star received a harsh assessment of acting already on the second day of filming

08:52 AM • 67463 views

One step closer to EGOT status: Lady Gaga wins an Emmy and now only needs the last of the prestigious awards

May 21, 07:20 AM • 105968 views

Family affair: Sarah Michelle Gellar confirmed the participation of the children of the actors of the original series "Buffy" in the remake of the show

May 20, 07:01 AM • 154476 views

Can a film be detained at customs: Director Wes Anderson ridiculed Trump's idea of tariffs on films shot abroad

May 19, 02:25 PM • 116864 views

Kanye West is in the center of the scandal again: the rapper's new album was leaked online, and the money was promised to be donated to the Holocaust Museum

May 19, 02:09 PM • 109892 views
Actual

FAB-250

El País

Football

Elections

Malaysia Airlines Flight 17

The leadership of the Russian Federation orders the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

Kyiv • UNN

 • 132 views

Intercepted negotiations indicate that Russia is ordering its troops to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine condemns these actions, emphasizing their systematic and barbaric nature.

The leadership of the Russian Federation orders the killing of Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine reacted

Intercepted radio communications and drone recordings indicate that Russia is likely ordering its troops to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war. Ukraine has stated that this is more than just barbaric war crimes. The Russians are showing that they are a bunch of sadists and degenerates. This was reported by UNN referencing CNN and Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy.

The radio crackled, but the order that came through it was clear: seize the commander and kill the rest

- writes CNN.

CNN notes that this chilling exchange was part of a series of radio conversations between Russian troops, which Ukrainian officials say is further evidence that the Russian command is ordering soldiers to execute Ukrainian soldiers who surrender, in violation of international law.

Radio communications intercepted by Ukraine and obtained by CNN from a Ukrainian intelligence official appear to coincide with drone footage showing the alleged execution of Ukrainian soldiers by Russian soldiers in the eastern Zaporizhzhia region of Ukraine last November. The video shows six soldiers lying face down on the ground, with at least two being shot at close range and another being led away

- the report said.

It is noted that these deaths are being investigated by Ukrainian prosecutors, who posted a screenshot of the drone video on social media after the incident.

 A Ukrainian official familiar with the investigation said that the same radio intercepts obtained by CNN are being investigated as part of the murder investigation.

CNN was unable to independently authenticate the radio traffic or confirm that the communication was directly related to the drone recording, but a forensic expert who analyzed the audio files said they did not appear to be faked.

A leading investigator for the United Nations and a Western intelligence official told CNN that the radio broadcasts and drone recordings are consistent with other cases in which Russian forces allegedly executed Ukrainian soldiers who had surrendered.

Morris Tidball-Binz, the UN Special Rapporteur on extrajudicial, summary or arbitrary executions, said that the radio broadcasts and drone recordings indicated the killing of soldiers who had surrendered by Russian forces, as reported by the UN.

Tidball-Binz, who has investigated similar suspected executions, called such incidents "serious violations" of international law, adding that he believes such behavior can only be sanctioned by the highest authorities in Russia.

Ukraine's response

Ukrainian Foreign Ministry spokesman Georgy Tikhy commented on CNN's report that intercepted radio communications and drone recordings indicate that Russia is ordering Russian troops to kill Ukrainian prisoners of war.

The Russian executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war who surrendered are more than just barbaric war crimes. They have become systemic, indicating a policy approved by the top leadership of Russia. In fact, any army would prefer the enemy to surrender in greater numbers. Such executions can only have the opposite effect

Tikhy said.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman stressed that by acting against even elementary military logic, the Russians are showing that they are a bunch of sadists and degenerates, from top leadership to rank-and-file soldiers.

Every such case must be punished. Every villain who pulls the trigger must know that justice will prevail. We call for full international accountability for both the executioners and their patrons all the way to the Kremlin

Tikhy wrote.

Occupants shot 4 Ukrainian soldiers in Zaporizhzhia: Lubinets appealed to the ICRC and the UN10.04.25, 22:10 • 7581 view

Cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war

The Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine stated that as of May 5, it had opened 75 criminal cases on suspicion of executions of 268 Ukrainian prisoners of war. The Prosecutor General's Office noted that the number of alleged executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war is increasing: in 2022, there were eight cases involving 57 soldiers, in 2023 - eight cases involving 11 soldiers, in 2024 - 39 cases involving 149 soldiers, and this year there are already 20 cases involving 51 soldiers.

Yuriy Belousov, head of the war crimes department of the Prosecutor General's Office of Ukraine, said that the increase is due to "instructions given by the top leadership of the Russian Federation, both political and military.

Approximately 280 cases of executions of Ukrainian prisoners of war have been recorded08.05.25, 16:38 • 99836 views

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

WarCrimes and emergencies
United Nations
Ukraine
Brent
$65.82
Bitcoin
$107,249.50
S&P 500
$5,911.31
Tesla
$344.26
Газ TTF
$37.20
Золото
$3,305.85
Ethereum
$2,547.98