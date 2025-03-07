The Kyiv Zoo has started to open summer enclosures
Kyiv • UNN
Kyiv Zoo has begun relocating animals to the renovated summer enclosures. Elephants, zebras, baboons, and other warm-loving animals are already moving to their summer residences.
Residents of "Kyiv Zoo" are returning to their "summer residences". In winter, the zoo staff repaired the places for the summer housing of animals. This is reported by "Kyiv Zoo", writes UNN.
The elephant, zebras, baboons, macaques, lyre deer, and other warm-loving animals have already started to come out. The staff of "Kyiv Zoo" have finished setting up and repairing the enclosures to ensure that the animals are cozy and comfortable throughout the warm season.
The ticket offices of "Kyiv Zoo" are open: on Monday – from 12:00 to 16:00; from Tuesday to Sunday – from 10:00 to 16:00.
The zoo urges visitors to take care of their own safety, to be cautious, and to go to shelters during air raid alerts.
Reminder
In February, a baby was born to the guanaco pair Raquel and Ricardo at the Kyiv Zoo, and it was named Sancho.