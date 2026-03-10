The "Kremniy El" plant in Bryansk was attacked by Storm Shadow missiles, damage to production facilities recorded - General Staff

Units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Bryansk microelectronics plant "Kremniy El" with Storm Shadow air-launched missiles. As reported by the General Staff, the target was hit and significant damage was inflicted on production facilities, UNN reports.

As part of the systematic reduction of the military-economic potential of the Russian aggressor, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces successfully struck the Bryansk microelectronics plant "Kremniy El" with Storm Shadow air-launched missiles. - the report says.

The General Staff reported that "Kremniy El" is a critically important link in the production chain of Russian "high-precision" weapons. The plant specializes in discrete semiconductor technology and integrated microcircuits, which are the "brains" and "nervous system" of modern weapons, including Iskander missiles.

The target was hit and significant damage was inflicted on production facilities. The extent of the damage is being clarified. - the report says.

Aerial reconnaissance was carried out by a unit of the separate regiment of Unmanned Systems "Raid".

Recall

Today, ASTRA reported that the "Kremniy El Group" plant in Russian Bryansk, which produces chips for missile systems and drones, was attacked.

Later, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy reported that the Ukrainian Defense Forces struck a plant in Russian Bryansk that produces control systems for all types of Russian missiles.