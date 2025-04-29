The Kremlin stated that they did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the "truce" until May 9: details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has not yet received a response from Ukraine to the "truce" until May 9. This is reported by Russian "media" and Telegram public pages, reports UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, Moscow "does not understand" whether Kyiv is ready for a "truce." Responding to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to suspend hostilities for 30 days, Peskov said that this cannot be done "without resolving all the nuances."

Putin's spokesman also touched upon the issue of the alleged "illegitimacy" of the President of Ukraine.

It is necessary to start the negotiation process, this is primary, and the issue of Zelenskyy's legitimacy is secondary – Peskov said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia announces a truce from May 8 to 11, referring to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Prior to that, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations."

The National Security and Defense Council and the Office of the President of Ukraine called the words of Peskov a manipulation and stated that Russia continues to manipulate about readiness for peace, without ceasing fire and attacking Ukraine with drones.