The Kremlin stated that they did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the "truce" until May 9: details

ukenru
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year
08:02 AM • 11480 views

World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

07:23 AM • 18402 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

Exclusive
07:19 AM • 19661 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business

06:48 AM • 20111 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

April 28, 06:27 PM • 25873 views

Serhiy Koretskyi elected Chairman of the Board of Naftogaz of Ukraine

Exclusive
April 28, 02:20 PM • 55102 views

Allergy season: what to pay attention to in May and how to relieve symptoms

Exclusive
April 28, 02:15 PM • 57526 views

A water pipe burst at the metro construction site in Vynohradar – Avtostrada

Exclusive
April 28, 02:07 PM • 42233 views

"She is fine with everything": expert explained why Olena Duma is blocking the adoption of the draft law on the reform of ARMA

April 28, 01:08 PM • 35234 views

White House responded after Putin's "ceasefire" proposal: Trump wants a permanent ceasefire

Exclusive
April 28, 12:59 PM • 48245 views

NBU's chief lawyer above the law? Investigation of Zima's case is stalling

Publications
Exclusives
Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, a house and cars are on fire

April 28, 11:32 PM • 19838 views

A recreation center burned down in Kyiv due to a Russian attack

April 28, 11:58 PM • 20164 views

Artillerymen of the Armed Forces of Ukraine effectively destroyed the Russian self-propelled gun "Msta-S"

April 29, 02:17 AM • 17041 views

Russian attack on Dnipropetrovsk region: 12-year-old girl killed, many wounded

04:52 AM • 8278 views

Trump suggested that Putin could bring the situation to the point where US President takes Ukraine's side

07:25 AM • 10271 views
World Football Day: victories and defeats of the Ukrainian national team in a year

08:02 AM • 11481 views

The first hundred days of Trump's presidency: what they were remembered for and what to expect in the future

07:23 AM • 18403 views

Behind the guise of science - the interests of a pharmaceutical giant: how the Academy of Legal Sciences covered up the pressure on the pharmacy business
Exclusive

07:19 AM • 19662 views

Magnetic storms in May: dates and intensity of geomagnetic fluctuations

06:48 AM • 20112 views

Does fighting corruption cost Ukraine more than corruption itself? Figures and cases from the NABU report

April 28, 04:07 PM • 32473 views
Donald Trump

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Marco Rubio

Mark Carney

Elon Musk

Ukraine

United States

Kyiv

China

Canada

"Creed" has grossed over $160 million worldwide in two weekends: in the US, Ryan Coogler's new film has pushed "Minecraft" out of the way

April 28, 01:22 PM • 21490 views

"Harry Potter" film saga star Rupert Grint becomes a father for the second time

April 28, 08:56 AM • 41652 views

OutKast, Cyndi Lauper, and The White Stripes to be inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

April 28, 08:46 AM • 41237 views

Five incredible long-awaited premieres of May: what to watch

April 26, 02:39 PM • 148192 views

Kanye West launched his first stream on Twitch and was banned within minutes for sieg heil

April 25, 03:56 PM • 61899 views
Unmanned aerial vehicle

Signal

F-16 Fighting Falcon

Eurofighter Typhoon

Brent Crude

The Kremlin stated that they did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the "truce" until May 9: details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1164 views

Peskov stated that Moscow "does not understand" whether Kyiv is ready for a "truce". He added that negotiations are more important than the question of Zelensky's legitimacy.

The Kremlin stated that they did not receive a response from Ukraine regarding the "truce" until May 9: details

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Kremlin has not yet received a response from Ukraine to the "truce" until May 9. This is reported by Russian "media" and Telegram public pages, reports UNN.

Details

According to Peskov, Moscow "does not understand" whether Kyiv is ready for a "truce." Responding to Volodymyr Zelenskyy's proposal to suspend hostilities for 30 days, Peskov said that this cannot be done "without resolving all the nuances."

Putin's spokesman also touched upon the issue of the alleged "illegitimacy" of the President of Ukraine.

It is necessary to start the negotiation process, this is primary, and the issue of Zelenskyy's legitimacy is secondary

– Peskov said.

Recall

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia announces a truce from May 8 to 11, referring to the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Prior to that, Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated that Russia is waiting for "signals" from Ukraine regarding "readiness for direct negotiations."

The National Security and Defense Council and the Office of the President of Ukraine called the words of Peskov a manipulation and stated that Russia continues to manipulate about readiness for peace, without ceasing fire and attacking Ukraine with drones.

Yevhen Ustimenko

Yevhen Ustimenko

WarPoliticsNews of the World
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
