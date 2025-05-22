The Kremlin stated that Putin plans to visit Donetsk and Luhansk
Kyiv • UNN
The Kremlin announced that Putin is planning trips to occupied Donetsk and Luhansk. Peskov added that these are supposedly "Russian regions".
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that there are plans to organize trips of Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to the temporarily occupied Donetsk and Luhansk, and they will be carried out later.
This is reported by Russian media, reports UNN.
Details
Such plans are permanent, and they will be implemented over time. We will also inform you
He stated that the Donetsk and Luhansk regions are allegedly "Russian regions".
You know that Putin actively visits Russian regions, and in this case, the Donetsk Republic and the Luhansk Republic are no exception.
Let us remind you
Russian dictator Vladimir Putin visited the Kursk region, which Russia does not fully control.