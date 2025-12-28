The Kremlin stated that Putin and Trump agreed on another conversation after the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed to hold another conversation following the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States. This was announced by the assistant to the Russian dictator, Yuriy Ushakov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

In addition, according to Ushakov, Putin agreed to Trump's proposal "to continue work on regulation within the framework of specially created working groups."

He noted that the parameters of the working groups in Ukraine would be known in early January.

In general, according to Ushakov, the conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

