The Kremlin stated that Putin and Trump agreed on another conversation after the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States

Kyiv • UNN

 • 252 views

Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump agreed to hold another telephone conversation after the meeting of the US President with Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

The Kremlin stated that Putin and Trump agreed on another conversation after the meeting of the leaders of Ukraine and the United States

Russian dictator Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump agreed to hold another conversation following the meeting between the leaders of Ukraine and the United States. This was announced by the assistant to the Russian dictator, Yuriy Ushakov, as reported by UNN with reference to Russian media.

Putin and Trump agreed to speak on the phone again after the US President's meeting with Zelenskyy 

- Ushakov stated.

In addition, according to Ushakov, Putin agreed to Trump's proposal "to continue work on regulation within the framework of specially created working groups."

He noted that the parameters of the working groups in Ukraine would be known in early January.

In general, according to Ushakov, the conversation between Putin and Trump lasted 1 hour and 15 minutes.

