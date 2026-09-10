$44.650.1851.990.35
ukenru
01:12 PM • 2172 views
The FP-7 ballistic missile from Fire Point will be ready for combat use within several weeks, the company's CEO saysPhoto
Exclusive
12:51 PM • 3950 views
Ukraine faces a rainy weekend: temperatures in the west and north will fall to 18°
Exclusive
12:21 PM • 4470 views
Ukrzaliznytsia introduces restrictions on the Kharkiv–Izium connection: how to travel between the citiesPhoto
12:17 PM • 4780 views
Inflation in Ukraine accelerated to 8.1% in August. The NBU named the reasons
12:05 PM • 3432 views
Yellow level of drone threat — can children remain in classrooms and what should teachers do
11:21 AM • 10317 views
Fire Point erases the concept of Russia’s “deep rear area”: an FP-1 struck a target in the Urals — the company’s CEO Iryna Terekh
Exclusive
10:20 AM • 15718 views
More than 30,000 Hasidic Jews have already arrived in Ukraine for the celebration of the Jewish New Year — the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine
10:12 AM • 23876 views
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱
08:42 AM • 18045 views
In Kyiv, Russians struck a gas station near the Respublika shopping mall with a drone — there are casualtiesPhotoVideo
September 10, 07:17 AM • 21148 views
Russia's strike on Myla — an SBU employee was notified of suspicion over improper storage of ammunition
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+28°
5.4m/s
35%
745mm
Popular news
What is celebrated on September 10 in Ukraine and around the world September 10, 03:55 AM • 21250 views
Trump promised $5,000 to every adult American if the Republicans win the electionSeptember 10, 04:44 AM • 5556 views
Russian strikes on warehouses caused food supply disruptions in Kyiv and other Ukrainian cities - The GuardianSeptember 10, 05:46 AM • 20548 views
Off the coast of Norway, Russian submarines tried to test secret weapons — Reuters09:10 AM • 15087 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 20953 views
Publications
逃避司法：Odrex 医生案件的审理如何被拖延，以及是否正在准备新的陷阱10:12 AM • 23873 views
UAV certification in Ukraine: how a drone goes from development to operationPhoto10:02 AM • 20950 views
Why do we start eating more when stressed, and how can we stop emotional overeating?
Exclusive
September 10, 06:57 AM • 36375 views
Apple unveiled the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max: a new camera, the A20 Pro chip, and the first foldable iPhonePhotoSeptember 9, 06:32 PM • 49571 views
Shelters, underground schools, and remote learning: how Ukrainian schoolchildren study under missiles and drones in 2026Photo
Exclusive
September 9, 05:35 PM • 53361 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Olena Zelenska
Iryna Terekh
Vitali Klitschko
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Great Britain
Poland
China
Advertisement
UNN Lite
The Tate brothers were kept in a US jail due to the risk of flight ahead of possible extradition to BritainSeptember 10, 01:05 AM • 32937 views
Ricky Martin surprised everyone with a radical image change at the Venice Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 10, 12:05 AM • 32612 views
Musk’s ex-wife revealed the scandalous nickname he allegedly gave the mothers of his 14 childrenSeptember 9, 11:06 PM • 33914 views
Have Prince Harry and King Charles III reconciled after his return to the United Kingdom?September 9, 10:05 PM • 32623 views
Nastya Kamenskikh was added to the "Myrotvorets" database after statements about the Ukrainian language and a "cyst"September 9, 08:58 PM • 32258 views
Actual
Heating
Social network
Shahed-136
Bild
The Guardian

The Kremlin said that an energy truce with Ukraine is not currently being discussed

Kyiv • UNN

 • 250 views

Peskov said that an energy truce with Ukraine is not being discussed and added that the energy sector is "Kyiv’s Achilles’ heel."

The Kremlin said that an energy truce with Ukraine is not currently being discussed

Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement regarding an energy truce with Ukraine, and also added that Abu Dhabi would be on the agenda as a venue for trilateral talks, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"The energy truce with Ukraine is not currently being substantively discussed," Peskov said.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that "Kyiv is now proposing not a long-term settlement, but a truce in the area that is their Achilles' heel—energy."

We would add

that Peskov also made a statement about the trilateral talks and their venue.

Abu Dhabi will be on the agenda as a venue for trilateral talks on a settlement when the matter reaches substantive discussion 

- Peskov said.

At the same time, he added that Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine "have not changed and are well known."

"It could happen; we had a good conversation" — Trump on a possible trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy09.09.26, 22:36 • 3116 views

Antonina Tumanova

War in UkrainePolitics
Energy
War in Ukraine
Abu Dhabi
Ukraine
Kyiv