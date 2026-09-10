Russian dictator's spokesman Dmitry Peskov made a statement regarding an energy truce with Ukraine, and also added that Abu Dhabi would be on the agenda as a venue for trilateral talks, UNN reports, citing Russian media.

"The energy truce with Ukraine is not currently being substantively discussed," Peskov said.

In addition, the Kremlin spokesman added that "Kyiv is now proposing not a long-term settlement, but a truce in the area that is their Achilles' heel—energy."

We would add

that Peskov also made a statement about the trilateral talks and their venue.

Abu Dhabi will be on the agenda as a venue for trilateral talks on a settlement when the matter reaches substantive discussion - Peskov said.

At the same time, he added that Russia's conditions for ending the war in Ukraine "have not changed and are well known."

"It could happen; we had a good conversation" — Trump on a possible trilateral meeting with Putin and Zelenskyy