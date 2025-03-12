The Kremlin is studying the meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah, a high-level conversation is possible
Peskov said that the Kremlin is studying the results of the meeting between Ukraine and the United States in Jeddah. They do not rule out a telephone conversation at the highest level if the need arises.
The press secretary of the Russian dictator Putin, Dmitry Peskov, said that the Kremlin is carefully studying the results of the meeting of Ukrainian representatives with the American side, which took place in Jeddah on March 11. He noted that he does not rule out the possibility of a telephone conversation at the highest level, Russian media report, reports UNN.
"We are carefully studying all the statements made following the meeting. We are familiarizing ourselves with the text of the joint statement adopted in Jeddah. We proceed from the fact that, as was said yesterday, Secretary of State Rubio and National Security Assistant Waltz will inform us through various channels about the details of the negotiations that took place and the understandings reached," Peskov said.
He also added that the Russian side does not rule out the idea of a telephone conversation at the highest level.
"If such a need arises, it will be organized very quickly. Communication channels with the Americans make it possible to do this in a sufficiently short time," Peskov said.
Reuters reported that Putin is likely to reject the US proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, insisting on taking into account the "progress" of the Russian Federation. Any agreement must take into account Russia's positions on the battlefield. The source also reported that Putin believes his positions are strong, as Russian troops continue to advance.
On March 11, a meeting of delegations from Ukraine and the United States took place in Jeddah. The parties discussed a 30-day ceasefire, the resumption of intelligence support and the start of peace talks. The President's Office published a joint statement following the meeting.