Kremlin announced new negotiations between Russia and the United States in Riyadh on March 24
Kyiv • UNN
Representatives of Russia and the United States will hold talks in Riyadh on March 24. The main topic of discussion will be the Russian Federation's war against Ukraine and other issues.
Negotiations between representatives of Russia and the United States will take place in Riyadh on March 24, said Russian presidential aide Yuriy Ushakov, quoted by Russian media, writes UNN.
Details
"We hope that the consultations, which are scheduled for Monday, will be productive," Ushakov stressed.
The Russian delegation will be headed by Senator Grigory Karasin and FSB Director's Advisor Sergei Beseda. According to Ushakov, the American team has also been formed.
Earlier, Putin's press secretary Dmitry Peskov said that another meeting in Saudi Arabia would take place in the near future. The main topic of discussion will be Russia's war against Ukraine, but there will be other issues as well.
"It may not be this Sunday. The final details are being agreed upon now. It's the beginning of next week. The very beginning - it will become known. But we are really talking about the coming days," Peskov said.
Asked whether the main topic of the negotiations would be Russia's war against Ukraine, Peskov answered in the affirmative, but stressed that there were many related nuances that required separate discussion.
"Yes, indeed, because the presidents are also talking about the restoration of the Black Sea Initiative. There are also many nuances that should be taken into account," Putin's spokesman said.
He stressed that sufficient experience has already been gained in the implementation of the Black Sea Initiative. He also added that there are other aspects related to the "Ukrainian settlement" that the parties will want to discuss.
Addition
Earlier it was reported that the US and Russia will hold talks on the details of a ceasefire in Ukraine on Sunday, March 23, in Saudi Arabia.