The King of Saudi Arabia fell ill with pneumonia

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 82343 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 107575 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 150414 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 154429 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 250643 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 174214 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 165462 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148349 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 226063 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 113068 views

Popular news
German President criticizes Trump's behavior during meeting with Zelenskyy

March 1, 03:13 PM • 40832 views
“This is a new president, and we are committed to a new approach.” Walz on changing US policy toward Ukraine

March 1, 04:25 PM • 32845 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65089 views
Zelenskyy should return to the negotiating table with Trump - Duda

March 1, 05:07 PM • 33348 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59249 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 250640 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 226062 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 212121 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 237867 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 224651 views
Actual people
Actual places
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 82335 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 59249 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 65089 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 112970 views
Zuckerberg in a sparkling Grammy-2025 jumpsuit surprises his wife on her anniversary

March 1, 08:56 AM • 113864 views
The King of Saudi Arabia fell ill with pneumonia

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 31383 views

Saudi Arabia's 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz has contracted pneumonia and is being treated with antibiotics after being hospitalized for fever and joint pain.

The King of Saudi Arabia has contracted a lung infection and is being treated with antibiotics, the country's royal house reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia was forced to undergo a medical examination due to high fever and joint pain.

This is the second time in less than a month that the royal house has made a public statement about the monarch's health, which it rarely does.

At the end of April, Salman was hospitalized in the capital Riyadh for "routine examinations" but was discharged the same day.

King Frederick X of Denmark succeeds to the throne in place of his mother, who has retired14.01.24, 16:55 • 36454 views

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

PoliticsHealthNews of the World
riyadhRiyadh
saudi-arabiaSaudi Arabia

Contact us about advertising