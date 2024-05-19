The King of Saudi Arabia fell ill with pneumonia

The King of Saudi Arabia has contracted a lung infection and is being treated with antibiotics, the country's royal house reports, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that 88-year-old King Salman bin Abdulaziz of Saudi Arabia was forced to undergo a medical examination due to high fever and joint pain.

This is the second time in less than a month that the royal house has made a public statement about the monarch's health, which it rarely does.

At the end of April, Salman was hospitalized in the capital Riyadh for "routine examinations" but was discharged the same day.

