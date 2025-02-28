The investigation continues: an open bottle of pills was found near the body of Gene Hackman's wife

The United States is investigating the deaths of legendary actor Gene Hackman and his wife Betsy Arakawa, who were found dead in their home on Wednesday. Pills were found scattered near his wife's body.

According to The New York Times, the bodies of the actor and his wife were discovered by maintenance workers who had been unable to contact the couple for two weeks. According to the information, Betsy Arakawa was lying on the bathroom floor, with pills and an open bottle of prescription medication scattered next to her.

Gene Hackman's body was found in the hallway of the house. A dead German shepherd was also found in the apartment, and two other dogs were found alive.

Police say there was no gas leak or carbon monoxide poisoning in the house, and no obvious signs of a crime were found.

The investigation in this case has not yet been completed - said the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Santa Fe County Sheriff Adan Mendoza said in a telephone interview that investigators were still trying to determine what caused their deaths, noting that there were no obvious signs of trauma on the bodies and that no note was found.

The sheriff said that the search of the house continued on Thursday.

Nothing is obvious at this stage of the process. The autopsy will tell us more - He said.

On February 26, Hollywood actor Gene Hackman and Betsy Arakawa were found dead in their home. The famous American actor died at the age of 95.