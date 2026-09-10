The IMF has maintained its forecast for global economic growth at 3% in 2026

On Thursday, the IMF said that the global economy had weathered the energy shock caused by the conflict in the Middle East better than expected and that global economic growth in 2026 is still forecast at around 3%, but the fund warned that risks remain high, UNN reports, citing Reuters.

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Julie Kozack, a spokesperson for the International Monetary Fund, told reporters that oil and gas prices remain high and that the energy shock caused by the conflict has not yet been overcome. She also noted the growing global debt burden and the halting of the disinflation process that began after the 2022 cost-of-living crisis.

The energy shock may intensify — the European Central Bank does not rule out a rise in gas prices

At a regular IMF briefing, Kozack said that global inflation expectations had risen but remained stable and well anchored over the long term.

The ECB raised interest rates for the second time due to rising oil prices