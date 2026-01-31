$42.850.00
Ukraine's energy system is recovering after a systemic accident, power will be restored in the coming hours - Ministry of Energy
10:30 AM • 5428 views
Zelenskyy: emergency situation in the energy system is due to technological reasons on the lines between Ukraine and Moldova, necessary response is in place
10:19 AM • 7914 views
Cascading outages occurred due to problems between Romania and Moldova and in Ukraine, nuclear power plant units were unloaded, power will be restored in the coming hours - minister
10:12 AM • 7498 views
Ministry of Energy: emergency blackouts in a number of regions, electricity supply to return within 2-3 hours
Exclusive
10:00 AM • 10557 views
Generator payment in the consumer's bill: is it legal and how does the war change prices in establishments?
09:29 AM • 7638 views
Ukrainian cities hit by emergency power outages: metro stopped, water supply disrupted
January 30, 06:51 PM • 23218 views
Ukraine and Russia came “very close to a deal” - Trump
January 30, 06:30 PM • 42329 views
If there was no heating, there will be no bill: Ukraine will automatically recalculate utility payments
Exclusive
January 30, 06:21 PM • 45317 views
Blackouts, frost, and shelling: will mobile communications withstand a new wave of energy crisis?
Exclusive
January 30, 05:20 PM • 28905 views
"All these videos are 'Hollywood': the Southern Defense Forces denied the capture of Ternuvate, Richne, and Zlahoda
The "Health Screening 40+" program launched in Ukraine today via the Diia application

Kyiv • UNN

 • 272 views

The "Health Screening 40+" program has been launched in Ukraine via the Diia application. Citizens aged 40 and over will receive funds for examinations to identify disease risks.

The "Health Screening 40+" program launched in Ukraine today via the Diia application

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of a large-scale state program of medical examinations for citizens over 40 years old. Starting today, the first notifications inviting people for screening have already begun to arrive in the Diia application for Ukrainians born on January 1, and subsequently, the program will cover all persons of the appropriate age according to a schedule – 30 days after their birthday. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The program is maximally digitized: to participate, it is enough to confirm consent in Diia, after which funds for the examination will be credited to a special Diia.Card within a week. Citizens who do not use a smartphone can get a plastic card at a partner bank and apply through a ASC (Administrative Service Center). These funds are earmarked and can only be used to pay for medical services in institutions that have joined the initiative.

"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it10.12.25, 19:55 • 85543 views

Screening 40+ allows for assessing health status and timely detection of risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders

– emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko.

Currently, more than 900 medical centers across the country have already joined the program, including both municipal hospitals and private clinics. This provides citizens with the right to choose a convenient place for diagnostics. The government emphasizes that early detection of critical diseases will significantly reduce mortality rates and the burden on the healthcare system in the long term.

"Screening 40+": when will the invitation arrive in "Diia" and how to get UAH 2,000 for health30.01.26, 18:26 • 28496 views

Stepan Haftko

