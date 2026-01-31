The "Health Screening 40+" program launched in Ukraine today via the Diia application

Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced the launch of a large-scale state program of medical examinations for citizens over 40 years old. Starting today, the first notifications inviting people for screening have already begun to arrive in the Diia application for Ukrainians born on January 1, and subsequently, the program will cover all persons of the appropriate age according to a schedule – 30 days after their birthday. This is reported by UNN.

Details

The program is maximally digitized: to participate, it is enough to confirm consent in Diia, after which funds for the examination will be credited to a special Diia.Card within a week. Citizens who do not use a smartphone can get a plastic card at a partner bank and apply through a ASC (Administrative Service Center). These funds are earmarked and can only be used to pay for medical services in institutions that have joined the initiative.

"Health Screening 40+": when the program will start and how to join it

Screening 40+ allows for assessing health status and timely detection of risks of cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, and mental health disorders – emphasized Yulia Svyrydenko.

Currently, more than 900 medical centers across the country have already joined the program, including both municipal hospitals and private clinics. This provides citizens with the right to choose a convenient place for diagnostics. The government emphasizes that early detection of critical diseases will significantly reduce mortality rates and the burden on the healthcare system in the long term.

