The Head of State told why Russia is raising the issue of holding elections in Ukraine during the war

The Russians are raising the topic of elections to destabilize the situation in Ukraine, so we need to be careful with this issue. This was stated by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in an interview with ITV News, UNN reports.

The topic of elections is being raised by the Russians. They need their man, for them this is the format in which Ukraine has been for 30 years... We all want the war to end and we want elections. Our population is against elections during the war. All people are against it. Because everyone understands what will happen. What are elections? Today I am not afraid of them at all - Zelensky said.

He explains that in order to hold elections, martial law must be lifted or suspended, which will lead to Ukraine losing its army

How will everyone vote? How will the military vote? What about the millions of people abroad? How to vote without them? And what about the millions in the occupied territories? What do the "Russians" want? This is exactly what they want. Complete destabilization in Ukraine. That's all. So I would be very careful with this question, - the President added.

The President of Ukraine warnedthat freezing the conflict would give Putin the opportunity to resume aggression later. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of a complete cessation of the war without the possibility of its resumption.