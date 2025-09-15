$41.310.00
September 14, 01:13 PM
"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks

Kyiv • UNN

 • 26 views

US President Donald Trump predicts the resumption of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia. At the same time, according to him, the hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, so "I will still have to speak."

"The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless, I will have to speak": Trump announced trilateral talks

US President Donald Trump considers a meeting between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russian dictator Vladimir Putin likely. The head of the White House stated this to reporters before departing from Bedminster, New Jersey, en route to Washington, D.C., reports UNN.

Details

The head of the White House once again emphasized that he had stopped "seven wars" and would like to stop the war between Ukraine and Russia, but this is difficult due to the conflict between the leaders of these countries.

The hatred between Zelenskyy and Putin is boundless. They hate each other. I think I will still have to speak. We will settle this issue one way or another. They hate each other so much that they cannot breathe. So I will have to intervene

- said Trump.

At the same time, he predicts a resumption of dialogue between Ukraine and Russia, but does not specify in what format they will take place - bilateral or trilateral.

"There will be negotiations. However, I will probably have to intervene. Putin and Zelenskyy hate each other so much that they practically cannot speak. They are simply unable to talk to each other," Trump noted.

Recall

Earlier, US President Donald Trump stated that he is ready to impose serious sanctions against Russia when all NATO countries agree and start doing the same, and when all Alliance countries stop buying oil from Russia.

Zelenskyy: "Sit down and talk," Ukraine is ready for peace talks even without a ceasefire or security guarantees09.09.25, 12:26 • 9190 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

