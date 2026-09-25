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The HACC ordered the NBU to investigate the blocking of bail payments for Iryna Mudra

Kyiv • UNN

 • 264 views

The court upheld Iryna Mudra’s complaint regarding the possible blocking of bail payments. The NBU must check the banks and report within 24 hours.

The HACC ordered the NBU to investigate the blocking of bail payments for Iryna Mudra

The investigating judge of the HACC upheld the defense’s complaint regarding the violation of Iryna Mudra’s rights while in custody, so the court ordered the NBU to investigate possible refusals to process payments for posting bail for the former official. This was reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court, as reported by UNN.

Details

According to the information available, the HACC upheld the complaint regarding the violation of the rights of Iryna Mudra, the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine, who is currently being held in custody.

The court ruled to request from the National Bank of Ukraine and provide the suspect’s defense attorneys, no later than within 24 hours, with information and copies of documents concerning any letters, recommendations, or other communications with banks and payment service providers regarding payments designated as "bail," the HACC’s deposit account concerning the suspect, as well as notifications received by the NBU regarding mass refusals based on the relevant details

- the post reads.

In addition, pursuant to the court’s ruling, the NBU must, within the scope of its powers of state regulation and supervision of the payments market, immediately, but no later than within 24 hours of receiving the ruling:

  • verify the facts of categorical blocking of payments to the HACC’s deposit account designated as “bail” for the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine;
    • assess whether payment service providers comply with the requirements of the Law of Ukraine “On Payment Services” regarding the possibility of posting bail for the suspect in the criminal proceedings;
      • take the measures prescribed by law in response if an unjustified refusal to pay bail is identified based solely on the type of payment, the recipient, or the IBAN;
        • ensure that payment service providers have actually accessible channels for accepting bail for the suspect and for processing duly completed payment instructions from bail providers in the criminal proceedings.

          According to the court’s ruling, the NBU is required to inform the HACC and the defense of the former deputy head of the Office of the President of Ukraine about the measures taken regarding the submission of the payment instruction and documents, as well as about the results of the investigation, no later than within 24 hours after carrying out this part of the ruling

          - the HACC post reads.

          Previously

          Iryna Mudra stated that she would try to raise UAH 20 million in bail with the help of friends and acquaintances. The HACC ordered her detention with the alternative of bail.

          Alla Kiosak

          Society
          Bank card
          Iryna Mudra
          National Bank of Ukraine