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The HACC Appeals Chamber refused to transfer Kolomoiskyi’s case to another court

Kyiv • UNN

 • 544 views

The HACC Appeals Chamber did not transfer to another court the case involving Kolomoiskyi and five former PrivatBank employees. They are accused of misappropriating UAH 9.2 billion.

The HACC Appeals Chamber refused to transfer Kolomoiskyi’s case to another court

The Appeals Chamber of the High Anti-Corruption Court refused to transfer to another court the case of Ihor Kolomoiskyi, the former ultimate beneficial owner of PJSC CB "PrivatBank," and five other individuals—former employees of the banking institution suspected of misappropriating more than UAH 9.2 billion belonging to the bank. This was reported by the HACC Appeals Chamber, according to UNN

On August 28, 2026, a panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber considered a motion by the defense of the former ultimate owner of the Ukrainian bank and a top manager of the institution to transfer the case from the HACC to another court. Following consideration, the panel of judges of the HACC Appeals Chamber refused to grant the motion 

—the statement said. 

As the court recalled, according to the investigation, the individuals are accused of misappropriating property on an especially large scale as part of an organized group, legalizing (laundering) property obtained through criminal means, and official forgery (Part 5 of Article 191, Part 3 of Article 27, Part 3 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 3 of Article 209 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

It should be noted that this concerns case No. 991/10098/26, in which, according to the investigation, in January–March 2015, the ultimate beneficiary of "PrivatBank," who was then head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional State Administration, organized a scheme to misappropriate the bank's funds in order to subsequently finance a controlled offshore company and increase his own stake in the institution's authorized capital. To this end, the bank was artificially compelled to pay the said controlled company more than UAH 9.2 billion under the pretext of an alleged repurchase of its own bonds at an inflated price.

Subsequently, for the purpose of legalization, part of the amount—more than UAH 446 million—was transferred to the accounts of three related legal entities under the guise of securities purchase and sale transactions, and later to the accounts of two more. Ultimately, the funds reached the personal account of PrivatBank's ultimate beneficiary. He disposed of them at his own discretion, contributing them to the bank's authorized capital to comply with the requirements of the National Bank of Ukraine.

As a reminder 

On August 7, the Podilskyi District Court of Kyiv imposed a preventive measure on Ukrainian oligarch Ihor Kolomoiskyi, who is an accused in the case concerning the misappropriation of more than UAH 9.2 billion from "PrivatBank." The Ukrainian businessman will remain in a pretrial detention center until November 9, 2026. 

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Crimes and emergencies
Igor Kolomoisky
PrivatBank
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
National Bank of Ukraine
High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine
Kyiv