DIU reported fires on the railroad in Russia: video shown

In Russia, the railroad burned again near three cities, as a result, traffic on the railway sections of the central part of Russia was paralyzed, the Defence Intelligence of the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine reported, UNN writes.

Details

"The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine informs that the resistance movement on the territory of the aggressor state of Russia is gaining momentum. Unknown opponents of Putin's regime once again burned several relay cabinets on the railroad and other facilities used for the logistics of the occupation terrorist forces," the DIU reported on Telegram.

As indicated, the events took place in the areas of the cities of Saratov, Yaroslavl and Dzerzhinsk in the Nizhny Novgorod region.

"As a result, traffic on these railroad sections in the central part of Russia was paralyzed," the intelligence noted.

"It will continue to burn as long as the Kremlin continues its criminal war against Ukraine!" - the DIU emphasized.

