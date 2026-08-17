Government’s program of activities approved and submitted to Rada - Koretsky expects decision "as soon as possible"

The new government's program of activities has been approved, and the next step is consideration by the Verkhovna Rada, Prime Minister of Ukraine Serhii Koretskyi reported on Monday, stressing that he expects the parliament to consider the program "as soon as possible," UNN writes.

Today, the Government's Program of Activities was approved. The document was submitted to the Verkhovna Rada for consideration within the period established by law - Koretskyi wrote.

According to him, the program sets out the principles of the government's work, its main goals, and specific tasks. "This is a clear list of what the government must do. There is clear personal responsibility for each area," he noted.

And he thanked the people's deputies "who contributed to the preparation and finalization of the document."

"We expect the parliament to consider the program as soon as possible," the head of government stressed.

"The main goal of the program is to withstand and win the war for Independence. This is our joint work and shared responsibility for the result," Koretskyi said.

Koretskyi presented the draft Government Action Programme at a meeting of the Coalition Council; the final version will be finalized