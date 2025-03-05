The government promises free meals for high school students in frontline regions
Starting from September 2025, students in grades 5-11 in frontline regions will receive free meals in schools. Currently, over 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 are provided with free lunches.
Prime Minister Shmyhal has set a task for the ministries to expand the programme of school canteens, particularly in the frontline regions.
Starting from September 2025, the program initiated by the First Lady of Ukraine will be expanded to students in grades 5-11 in frontline regions.
The head of the Ukrainian government discussed the program of free school meals at a meeting with Minister of Education Oksen Lisovyi, Deputy Heads of the President's Office Viktor Mykyta and Iryna Vereshchuk, and representatives of the Ministry of Finance and the Ministry of Development.
The expansion of the free meal program has been announced to support children in the most vulnerable regions and communities.
As of today, over 1.6 million children in grades 1-4 are provided with free lunches
Our goal is to expand this initiative to all students. We plan to implement the reform in stages to ensure high-quality meals.
