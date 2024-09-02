ukenru
We are creating a program of free meals for children in primary school - Zelenskyy

We are creating a program of free meals for children in primary school - Zelenskyy

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 17414 views

President Zelenskyy announced the creation of a free meals program for children in primary school. He also introduced a new educational app called Mriya and the Safe School program.

Ukraine is creating a program of guaranteed free meals for children in primary school - from grades 1 to 4. This was announced by President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a video address, UNN reports .

We have just spoken to our veterans here in Khortytsia, war veterans. Today, we presented our Mriya, a new educational app, in Zaporizhzhia. In fact, it is an analog of Diia for our Ukrainian education, for all our children, for teachers, for parents. This is undoubtedly a good result: during such a war, Ukraine is both defending itself and developing - creating new things and empowering our people,

- Zelensky said.

He thanked the entire Mriya team and Ukrainian teachers, each and every one of them working to make education in Ukraine strong.

And we are adding guarantees to this. The Government of Ukraine has clear instructions to build shelters and provide schools with buses - what we promised the communities, we must fulfill. We are also creating a program of guaranteed free meals for children in primary school - from grades 1 to 4. And the Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Ministry of Education, regional administrations, the Ministry of Digital Transformation, and communities must ensure the full implementation of our Safe School program, which is to create a truly reliable safety space for all students, for every school,

- Zelensky said.

In addition, he noted that this year schools in Zaporizhzhia and many other cities and communities have opened for offline learning.

More than two million children will be able to study in the basic school format. Another one million children will study in a mixed format: both offline and online. All this depends on security factors. On the availability of shelters in our schools and our overall ability to protect lives,

- Zelensky said.

President Zelenskiy announced the start of the school year in Ukraine. More than 10,000 schools are operating offline, the government is providing shelter and security, and is implementing a free meals program for primary school children.

