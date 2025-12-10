The government has updated the procedure for issuing military registration documents: now they are only in electronic format

Today, the Government updated the procedure for processing military registration documents: from now on, they are created exclusively in electronic format. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, reports UNN.

Reserve ID becomes the main document for conscripts, those liable for military service, and reservists. It can be obtained in the Reserve+ application - Svyrydenko said.

According to her, for those who need a paper version, there is still the option to print a PDF themselves or get a printout at the TCC and SP.

The transition to an electronic document reduces the risks of loss or forgery and simplifies military accounting processes. To implement the changes, the Government updated resolutions No. 1487 and No. 559, Svyrydenko added.