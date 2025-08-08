The government forecasts a significant trade deficit for the next three years: what are the two scenarios?

$41.460.15
48.280.01
ukenru
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 560 views
Shooting at Cherkasy "McDonald's": details of the incident revealed
09:33 AM • 2242 views
The Supreme Court put an end to the case of Concord Bank without considering its merits - Olena Sosedka
09:21 AM • 3520 views
Government made an economic forecast: under the worst-case scenario - 2.4% GDP growth and 9.9% inflation
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 9968 views
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
07:40 AM • 11213 views
Parliament may consider legalizing crypto as early as next week - MP
06:06 AM • 28790 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 36563 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 27790 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86612 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 62694 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+24°
1m/s
47%
756mm
Popular news
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on GeorgiaAugust 8, 02:28 AM • 24917 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhotoAugust 8, 02:56 AM • 15563 views
New Polish President began his term with a conflict with Tusk: the reason is the airport06:38 AM • 15755 views
IAEA at substations: new mission revealed risks for Ukraine's NPPs07:29 AM • 16059 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 12606 views
Publications
A third of graduates found jobs, while some had to retrain: The Employment Service spoke about the situation on the labor market
Exclusive
09:00 AM • 9968 views
Old equipment, new challenges: what threatens the technical resource of Ukrainian aviation08:20 AM • 12971 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 28790 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 36564 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 86612 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksiy Chernyshov
Vasyl Malyuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
White House
India
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 129371 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 146149 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 154097 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 144558 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 154473 views
Actual
Shahed-136
Facebook
Mi-8
Mi-24
Tesla Model Y

The government forecasts a significant trade deficit for the next three years: what are the two scenarios?

Kyiv • UNN

 • 248 views

The government expects a trade deficit of up to $44.46 billion in 2026. Export and import of goods and services are projected to grow under two scenarios.

The government forecasts a significant trade deficit for the next three years: what are the two scenarios?

The government expects a trade deficit of $34.71 billion under the best-case scenario and $44.46 billion under the worst-case scenario in 2026, UNN reports, citing government resolution No. 946 of August 6.

Details

The government also approved a trade deficit forecast of $33.61 billion under the first scenario and $36.24 billion under the second scenario for 2027; $32.95 billion and $33.93 billion, respectively, for 2028.

Exports of goods and services are expected to be:

  1. under the first scenario:
    • 2026 - $66.25 billion (+14.3% compared to the previous year);
      • 2027 - $76.31 billion (+15.2%);
        • 2028 - $85.93 billion (+12.6%).
          1. under the second scenario:
            • 2026 - $61.38 billion (+5.9%);
              • 2027 - $69.96 billion (+14%);
                • 2028 - $80.46 billion (+15%).

                  Imports of goods and services are expected to be:

                  1. under the first scenario:
                    • 2026 - $100.96 billion (+2.7% compared to the previous year);
                      • 2027 - $109.92 billion (+8.9%);
                        • 2028 - $118.88 billion (+8.2%).
                          1. under the second scenario:
                            • 2026 - $105.84 billion (+7.6%);
                              • 2027 - $106.2 billion (+0.3%);
                                • 2028 - $114.39 billion (+7.7%).

                                  Foreign trade deficit increased by a third: what was traded and with whom07.08.25, 17:47 • 2436 views

                                  Julia Shramko

                                  Economy