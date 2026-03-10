The government extended special gas supply conditions for heat producers until September 30

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers, which were in effect during the heating season. The special conditions will be valid until September 30, 2026. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers, which were in effect during the heating season. They will also be valid during the inter-heating period - until September 30, 2026. Heat supply enterprises will continue to receive natural gas at fixed prices (for the needs of the population and state institutions), not market prices. This will ensure their stable operation so that Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens have heat and hot water. - Svyrydenko reported.

She noted that due to the cold winter, enterprises used more gas than stipulated by contracts, so the government also increased the fixed gas volumes for March - up to 10% for the needs of the population and budget institutions.

To adjust the volumes, enterprises must contact LLC "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" by March 16. - Svyrydenko added.

Addition

According to government resolution No. 812, "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" supplies natural gas to budget institutions under a supply agreement at a price of 16,390 hryvnias, including value-added tax, per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

For heat producers, "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" supplies natural gas at a price of 7,420 hryvnias per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

In October 2025, the government, by resolution No. 1267, extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers until March 31.

Recall

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine", in partnership with ORLEN, ensured the supply of almost 100 million cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas. The next batches of American gas are contracted for February-March.