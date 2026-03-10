The government extended special gas supply conditions for heat producers until September 30

$43.900.1750.710.17
ukenru
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1722 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5432 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
02:11 PM • 10171 views
How the war in Iran affects negotiations on Ukraine – is peace closer or further away than ever?
Exclusive
12:33 PM • 17654 views
Expert explains whether Ukrainian "Shahed aid" will improve relations with the US
Exclusive
11:27 AM • 22106 views
Regulation of the Defence City special regime needs simplification to support businesses - member of the parliamentary defense committee
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34230 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45290 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
March 9, 07:48 PM • 51544 views
NBU asks EU to mediate in the case of detention of Oschadbank collectors and seizure of cash in Hungary
Exclusive
March 9, 07:03 PM • 83894 views
Will Iran strike Ukraine after statements about assistance in shooting down "Shaheds": expert assessed the risks
March 9, 04:44 PM • 53444 views
Hungary wants to "legalize" stolen funds from Oschadbank. Official Kyiv called Budapest's actions lawless
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+13°
3m/s
41%
755mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
US told G7 that easing sanctions on Russia would be limitedMarch 10, 06:25 AM • 38498 views
Five regions of Ukraine are experiencing power outages due to shelling - Ministry of EnergyVideoMarch 10, 08:42 AM • 29967 views
New units formed within the National Guard structure, order signed - KlymenkoMarch 10, 09:07 AM • 26757 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16540 views
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8930 views
Publications
Cadastral number - how to register and how much it costs03:46 PM • 1024 views
What will happen to food prices in Ukraine and how much will people have to pay for essentials?Photo
Exclusive
03:44 PM • 1722 views
Gastritis without myths, or why "spring exacerbations" don't actually exist
Exclusive
03:25 PM • 5432 views
Odrex Clinic denies involvement in fraud and medical negligence despite 10 criminal proceedings
Exclusive
11:25 AM • 34230 views
Hand-foot-and-mouth disease or Coxsackie virus - how people get infected and what is the danger of the infection
Exclusive
March 10, 08:20 AM • 45290 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
António Costa
Musician
Yulia Svyrydenko
Actual places
Ukraine
Iran
United States
Donetsk Oblast
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Olya Tsybulska revealed her fees for performing at weddings and corporate events01:12 PM • 8936 views
Britney Spears sharply reacted to the idea of reconciliation with her father - insiders11:32 AM • 16546 views
Taras Tsymbalyuk passionately kissed Anna Trincher's ex-boyfriendPhotoVideoMarch 9, 05:41 PM • 27227 views
Melovin fulfilled the special dream of a 9-year-old girlMarch 9, 04:37 PM • 34668 views
Kateryna Kuznetsova shared how she combats emotional burnout during intense filmingMarch 9, 03:28 PM • 34272 views
Actual
Technology
MIM-104 Patriot
Social network
Shahed-136
Gold

The government extended special gas supply conditions for heat producers until September 30

Kyiv • UNN

 • 890 views

The Cabinet of Ministers maintained special gas supply conditions at a fixed price until September 30, 2026. Gas volumes for March were increased by 10% due to cold weather.

The government extended special gas supply conditions for heat producers until September 30

The Cabinet of Ministers extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers, which were in effect during the heating season. The special conditions will be valid until September 30, 2026. This was announced by Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, as reported by UNN.

The government extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers, which were in effect during the heating season. They will also be valid during the inter-heating period - until September 30, 2026. Heat supply enterprises will continue to receive natural gas at fixed prices (for the needs of the population and state institutions), not market prices. This will ensure their stable operation so that Ukrainian homes, hospitals, schools, and kindergartens have heat and hot water.

- Svyrydenko reported.

She noted that due to the cold winter, enterprises used more gas than stipulated by contracts, so the government also increased the fixed gas volumes for March - up to 10% for the needs of the population and budget institutions.

To adjust the volumes, enterprises must contact LLC "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" by March 16.

- Svyrydenko added.

Addition

According to government resolution No. 812, "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" supplies natural gas to budget institutions under a supply agreement at a price of 16,390 hryvnias, including value-added tax, per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

For heat producers, "Gas Supply Company "Naftogaz Trading" supplies natural gas at a price of 7,420 hryvnias per 1,000 cubic meters of gas.

In October 2025, the government, by resolution No. 1267, extended the special conditions for gas supply to heat producers until March 31.

Recall

NAK "Naftogaz of Ukraine", in partnership with ORLEN, ensured the supply of almost 100 million cubic meters of American liquefied natural gas. The next batches of American gas are contracted for February-March.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Economy
Energy
Heating
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
Naftogaz