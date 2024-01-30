The Government approved the budget of the Unemployment Insurance Fund

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has approved the budget of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024. This was announced by the government's representative in the Verkhovna Rada, Taras Melnychuk, UNN reports.

The budget of the Compulsory State Unemployment Insurance Fund for 2024 is approved - Melnychuk wrote.

In particular, according to him, the revenue and expenditure parts of the Fund's budget, as well as the distribution by cost items were approved to ensure timely and full payment of financial support and provision of social services to insured persons, job seekers and employers, and the uninterrupted operation of the Fund to fulfill the tasks and functions provided for by law.

"It is envisaged that the Fund's revenues will amount to UAH 16.6 billion, of which insurance premiums will amount to UAH 16.5 billion, the balance of funds at the beginning of the year will be UAH 11.9 billion, and the Fund's expenditures in 2024 will amount to UAH 18.5 billion," Melnychuk said.

Addendum

Global analysts expect that after a slight improvement in 2023, the global unemployment rate will rise to 5.2% this year.