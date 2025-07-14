Government approved program to support thermal modernization of buildings until 2030: what is envisioned

On July 14, the government approved the State Target Economic Program for the Support of Building Thermomodernization for the period until 2030, which provides for a phased increase in housing energy efficiency, the installation of individual heating points, and comprehensive building insulation. This was reported by the Ministry of Communities and Territories Development of Ukraine, writes UNN.

The goal of the program is to reduce energy consumption in the housing stock by at least 30% through building thermomodernization. This will allow for a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions, lower household utility costs, and increase Ukraine's energy independence. - the statement says.

According to various estimates, over 80% of residential buildings lack proper insulation, and the average energy consumption level is 2–3 times higher than in EU countries. The program provides for phased support for thermomodernization measures — from the installation of individual heating points to comprehensive building insulation.

The key tasks of the program are defined as:

increasing the energy efficiency of buildings, especially in the multi-apartment sector;

developing mechanisms for financial support for homeowners, HOAs, and communities;

stimulating the production of materials and technologies for insulation;

creating conditions for attracting investments and credit resources, including from international partners;

creating conditions for the development of professional training of personnel in the field of energy efficiency.

Thermomodernization is not just about saving resources, but about investing in the future of our communities and the energy resilience of the state. The approved state program will become a roadmap that will allow scaling up the modernization of buildings across the country and providing Ukrainians with comfortable living conditions. - noted Oleksiy Kuleba, Vice Prime Minister for Reconstruction of Ukraine - Minister of Communities and Territories Development.

The program also ensures Ukraine's fulfillment of its obligations to the European Union. In particular, Ukraine must ensure an annual reduction in energy consumption in residential and public buildings. This refers to the need to achieve energy savings equivalent to an annual increase in energy efficiency of at least 1% of the total area of such buildings.

