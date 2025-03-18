The government announced what surcharges teachers will receive this year
Kyiv • UNN
The wage fund for teachers reaches UAH 115 billion. 500,000 teachers will receive monthly surcharges of UAH 1,000, and from September they will be doubled.
Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal reported that the total salary fund for teachers for this year amounts to UAH 115 billion. About 500,000 educators receive monthly allowances of UAH 1,000, writes UNN.
The head of the government added that from September the amount of surcharges will be doubled. Shmyhal indicated that these surcharges were launched within the "Winter Support", but they will be maintained throughout the year.
"We have also provided funds for the professional growth of teachers and their professional development," the head of government added.
The head of the Cabinet also expressed his gratitude to all those who teach children in the difficult time of war. He stressed that such people are the creators of the future of the Ukrainian people.
Addition
Shmyhal said that work is underway on the "New Ukrainian School" project. This year, more than 2 billion hryvnias were allocated for the implementation of this project.
Minister of Social Policy Oksana Zholnovych said that the government is preparing a number of innovations to support large families, in particular regarding the preparation of children for school.