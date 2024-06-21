The government allocates UAH 1 billion for school buses

The Cabinet of ministers has decided to distribute a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the purchase of school buses in 2024 in the amount of UAH 1 billion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"The government today decides to allocate UAH 1 billion for the purchase of school buses. The funds will be allocated as subventions for the regions. The safety and quality education of our children is the main investment that the state can make. Therefore, for our government, this is a systematic policy. Last year, we also allocated UAH 1 billion for this procurement program. 434 school buses were purchased. Both last year and this year, priority is given to Ukrainian producers. In this way, we also support the Ukrainian economy," Shmygal said.

recall

The Ukrainian government intends to activate the program "School Bus", which provides for the purchase of 1.5 thousand buses in three years from a domestic manufacturer.