Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 3144 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 93703 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

05:56 AM • 105932 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 121820 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 190403 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 234448 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 143845 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 369387 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 181838 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149660 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

The government allocates UAH 1 billion for school buses

Kyiv • UNN

 • 21895 views

The government allocates UAH 1 billion in subventions from the state budget to local budgets for the purchase of school buses in 2024, giving priority to Ukrainian manufacturers to support the domestic economy.

The government allocates UAH 1 billion for school buses

The Cabinet of ministers has decided to distribute a subvention from the state budget to local budgets for the purchase of school buses in 2024 in the amount of UAH 1 billion. This was stated by Prime Minister Denis Shmygal during a government meeting, reports UNN.

Details

"The government today decides to allocate UAH 1 billion for the purchase of school buses. The funds will be allocated as subventions for the regions. The safety and quality education of our children is the main investment that the state can make. Therefore, for our government, this is a systematic policy. Last year, we also allocated UAH 1 billion for this procurement program. 434 school buses were purchased. Both last year and this year, priority is given to Ukrainian producers. In this way, we also support the Ukrainian economy," Shmygal said.

recall

The Ukrainian government intends to activate the program "School Bus", which provides for the purchase of 1.5 thousand buses in three years from a domestic manufacturer.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

SocietyPolitics
Denis Shmyhal