The German Minister of Defense commented on Putin's statement about a three-day truce in May

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius has expressed skepticism about a unilateral ceasefire by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin in Ukraine from May 8 to 10. This is reported by UNN with reference to DW.

Details

Pistorius stressed that recent experience with Putin's so-called "Easter truce" shows that such statements usually mean little.

The minister also said he expects further support from the United States for Ukraine's defense capabilities, stressing that the war affects the security of Europe as a whole.

In an interview with German RTL/NTV on Monday evening, Pistorius insisted that European security is of "paramount importance" to the United States since World War II. He also added that he believes this will continue to be the case.

Responding to concerns that the United States may cut its military and financial support to Ukraine, Pistorius said: "We will do everything we can to compensate for this, but first we will fight to keep the Americans on board."

Pistorius also compared the recent US "peace proposal" to an actual surrender by Ukraine.

Addition

Earlier, UNN wrote that Russia is declaring a truce from May 8 to 11, citing the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II.

Peskov said that Moscow "does not understand" whether Kyiv is ready for a "truce". He added that negotiations are more important than the question of Zelensky's legitimacy.

The ISW stated that the May 9 ceasefire does not provide for monitoring mechanisms, which will allow Russia to accuse Ukraine of violating the truce and gain a military advantage.