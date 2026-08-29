General Staff updated data on the front: one-third of the attacks occurred in three directions

A third of the 242 battles on the frontline over the past day took place in three areas—the Pokrovsk, Kostiantynivka and Hulyaipole directions, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported in its morning briefing on August 29, UNN writes.

A total of 242 combat engagements were recorded over the past day - the General Staff reported.

Yesterday, the enemy launched 77 air strikes, during which it dropped 284 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the invaders used 9,213 kamikaze drones and carried out 2,987 attacks on populated areas and the positions of our troops.

In Sumy region, the settlements of Mala Korchakivka, Bilovody, Shpyl, Yunakivka, Mohrytsia, Oleksiivka, Ulanove, Ivolzhanske and Yastrubshchyna came under enemy artillery fire. In addition, the areas of the settlements of Tovstodubove, Nova Sich and Khrapivshchyna were subjected to air strikes.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile forces and artillery of the Defense Forces struck three areas where enemy personnel were concentrated and three command posts for unmanned aerial vehicles.

Situation by direction

In the Northern Slobozhanskyi and Kursk directions, our defenders stopped one enemy assault over the past day.

In the Southern Slobozhanskyi direction, Ukrainian units repelled eight enemy attacks. The invaders attempted to advance near Starytsia, as well as toward Zakharivka, Okhrimivka and Volokhivka.

In the Kupiansk direction, the enemy attacked once toward Novoosynove.

Attempts to break through our defenses were repelled in the Lyman direction, where the occupiers attacked 11 times near Lyman and Dibrova, as well as toward Shyikivka, Hrekivka and Stavky.

In the Sloviansk direction, the enemy carried out eight assault operations near Zakitne and Kryva Luka, as well as toward Rai-Oleksandrivka.

In the Kramatorsk direction, the occupiers attacked five times toward the settlements of Zapovidne and Yurkivka.

Twenty-four attacks were recorded in the Kostiantynivka direction. The invaders conducted assault operations near Kostiantynivka, Illinivka and Novoselivka.

The largest number of assault operations was recorded in the Pokrovsk direction, where our defenders stopped 41 attacks. The enemy was active near Kotlyne, Serhiivka and Molodetske, and also carried out assaults toward Toretske, Sofiivka, Vilne, Dobropillia, Novohryshyne, Udachne, Muravka, Biliakivka and Novopavlivka.

In the Oleksandrivka direction, the invaders carried out five attacks toward the settlements of Piddubne, Maliivka and Rybne.

In the Hulyaipole direction, the occupiers attacked the positions of our defenders 15 times. The enemy attempted to advance near Hirke, as well as toward Rizdv'ianka, Dolynka, Kopani and Yehorivka.

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders stopped four attempts by the enemy to advance toward Krasnohirsk and Novopavlivka.

In the Dnipro direction, the enemy conducted no assault operations over the past day.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, no signs of the formation of enemy offensive groups were detected.

Russia lost another 1,420 servicemen and more than 1,300 drones over the past day – General Staff