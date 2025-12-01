$42.270.07
Timur Mindich case: court chose pre-trial detention for the defendant
03:35 PM • 13708 views
Ukraine-US talks in Miami: what to expect next
December 1, 02:52 PM • 14853 views
The government approved a series of decisions on community energy efficiency: what is envisioned
December 1, 01:38 PM • 16372 views
Explosions occurred on the railway in two regions of the Russian Federation: fuel and lubricant depots were destroyed, and the railway track was damaged.PhotoVideo
December 1, 12:41 PM • 19254 views
Banks withdrew over 1.2 million 10-kopeck coins - NBU
December 1, 09:32 AM • 20388 views
Ukraine-US talks were constructive, but there are "difficult issues that still need to be worked on": Zelenskyy outlined next steps
December 1, 09:14 AM • 21580 views
EU leaders prepare to consider legal proposal for Ukraine funding ahead of summit amid Belgian resistance - Politico
December 1, 07:43 AM • 40645 views
Karmic Full Moon that changes course: astrological forecast for December 1-7
December 1, 07:28 AM • 20059 views
Post-war borders dominated US-Ukraine talks, Zelensky wanted to discuss territories with Trump - Axios
December 1, 06:00 AM • 39557 views
"UZ-3000", employee reservation, updated financial monitoring rules: what Ukrainians can expect from December
The General Staff reported 202 battles in 24 hours: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions

Kyiv • UNN

 • 492 views

The General Staff reported 202 combat engagements in 24 hours, as of 10:00 PM on November 1. The most intense battles are ongoing in the Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions.

The General Staff reported 202 battles in 24 hours: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff released an evening report from the front as of 10:00 PM on November 1, stating that 202 combat engagements had occurred since the beginning of the day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians launched one missile strike, 41 airstrikes using 129 guided aerial bombs, carried out over 2,300 kamikaze drone attacks, and more than 2,600 artillery shellings.

The most intense battles continue in:

  • South Slobozhansky direction – 13 attacks repelled.
    • Kupyansk direction – nine assaults, two battles ongoing.
      • Lyman direction – the enemy conducted 20 attacks, five engagements ongoing.
        • Kostiantynivka direction – 21 breakthrough attempts.
          • Pokrovsk direction – a record 49 attacks, battles ongoing in five locations.

            In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces destroyed 104 occupiers (81 – irrevocably), 11 drones, four units of equipment, and damaged three more.

            The defenders also repelled 19 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction and repelled two assaults in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge. Battles continue in certain areas.

