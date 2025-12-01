The General Staff reported 202 battles in 24 hours: the hottest spots are Pokrovsk, Lyman, and Kostiantynivka directions

The General Staff released an evening report from the front as of 10:00 PM on November 1, stating that 202 combat engagements had occurred since the beginning of the day. This was reported by UNN.

Details

The Russians launched one missile strike, 41 airstrikes using 129 guided aerial bombs, carried out over 2,300 kamikaze drone attacks, and more than 2,600 artillery shellings.

The most intense battles continue in:

South Slobozhansky direction – 13 attacks repelled.

Kupyansk direction – nine assaults, two battles ongoing.

Lyman direction – the enemy conducted 20 attacks, five engagements ongoing.

Kostiantynivka direction – 21 breakthrough attempts.

Pokrovsk direction – a record 49 attacks, battles ongoing in five locations.

In the Pokrovsk direction, Ukrainian forces destroyed 104 occupiers (81 – irrevocably), 11 drones, four units of equipment, and damaged three more.

The defenders also repelled 19 attacks in the Oleksandrivka direction and repelled two assaults in the area of the Antonivsky Bridge. Battles continue in certain areas.

Ukrainian SOF struck Shahed launch area in Crimea