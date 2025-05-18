The General Staff reacted to the statements of the battalion commander of the 47th Brigade about losses: a working group was created, the circumstances will be studied

After the high-profile publication of the commander of the 47th OMBR, Oleksandr Shyrshyn, regarding the critical situation at the front and management decisions of the command, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine created a working group to study the circumstances and promises to check the expediency of the orders given. This is reported by the General Staff of Ukraine writes UNN.

By order of the Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, a working group has been created to comprehensively study the circumstances set out in the publication of the commander of the 47th separate mechanized brigade in social networks - the message says.

The General Staff also added that the orders and instructions received from various levels of military command will be thoroughly analyzed separately for the purpose of expediency of decisions made in the combat situation. Based on the results of the inspection, they promise to make appropriate decisions.

Let us remind you

The commander of one of the battalions of the 47th separate mechanized brigade "Magura" Oleksandr Shyrshyn reported about submitting a report on dismissal from his post. According to the military, the reason for this decision was ineffective management decisions, "political games" and ignoring the real state of affairs by the command. He called the situation in the direction where his unit was performing tasks a "stupid loss of people" and criticized the actions of the generals.