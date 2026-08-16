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The General Staff confirmed the strike on a plant that produces fuel for “Smerch” and “Tornado” systems

Kyiv • UNN

 • 29270 views

On the night of August 16, the Defense Forces struck the "Kombinat Kamensky" in Rostov Oblast, which produces fuel for MLRS. The shutdown of "ZapSibNeftekhim" and the striking of units at "Orsknefteorgsintez" were also confirmed.

The General Staff confirmed the strike on a plant that produces fuel for “Smerch” and “Tornado” systems

During the night of August 16, 2026, units of the Defense Forces of Ukraine struck an important enterprise of the enemy’s military-industrial complex, the "Kamensky Plant" in Kamensk-Shakhtinsky, Rostov Region, russia, the General Staff reported. 

A fire was recorded on the facility’s premises.

The extent of the damage caused and the results of the strike are being уточнені.

"Kamensky Plant" is an enterprise of Russia’s defense-industrial complex that produces solid rocket propellant for ammunition used by the "Uragan," "Smerch," and "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems, as well as for a number of missile systems and aerial weapons. The enterprise’s products are directly involved in meeting the needs of the armed forces of russia.

The General Staff also reported that, based on an analysis of additional data, the shutdown of ZapSibNeftekhim LLC in Tobolsk, Tyumen Region, was confirmed following the strike on Central Gas Fractionation Unit No. 1 on August 10, 2026.

ZapSibNeftekhim LLC is one of russia’s largest petrochemical complexes, processing hydrocarbon feedstock and producing polymers and other petrochemical products. The enterprise is of major importance to russia’s petrochemical industry and to meeting the needs of its military-industrial complex.

It was also confirmed that on August 11, 2026, a hydrocracking unit, the primary oil refining units ELOU-AVT-3, ELOU-AVT-6, and ELOU-AT, and the 22-4M5 light petroleum fraction secondary distillation unit at PJSC Orsknefteorgsintez in Orsk, Orenburg Region, were struck.

PJSC Orsknefteorgsintez is a large oil refinery in russia that processes crude oil and produces gasoline, diesel and aviation fuel, fuel oil, and other products. The enterprise’s products are used to meet the needs of the armed forces and the military-industrial complex of russia.

Stopping “Rassvet”: how the strike on the Progress plant affects Russia’s space program 15.08.26, 17:03 • 98769 views

We remind you 

In the early hours of August 15, the Defense Forces struck the "Progress" Rocket and Space Center (RSC) in Samara with FP-5 Flamingo missiles.

Julia Kotwicka

War in Ukraine