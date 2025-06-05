$41.480.16
General Staff confirms strike on Russian Iskanders: footage shown

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1642 views

Units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the SBU, launched a missile strike on the area where a unit of the missile forces of the Russian Federation was concentrated. One launcher detonated, and two more were damaged.

General Staff confirms strike on Russian Iskanders: footage shown

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of Russian OTRK "Iskander" installations, while the enemy from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation tried to strike, presumably, at Kyiv, writes UNN.

Today, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces, launched a missile strike on the concentration area of the missile forces unit of the Russian Federation. A unit of the 26th Missile Brigade of the Russian troops, from the Klintsy area of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, tried to strike one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably, at Kyiv. Thanks to effective reconnaissance and as a result of the coordinated work of units of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully hit. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were likely damaged.

- reported the General Staff in social networks, showing the video.

The results of the defeat are being clarified.

"Effective and timely combat work of Ukrainian defenders allowed to avoid casualties among the civilian population. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.

Minus another 930 occupiers: enemy losses as of June 505.06.25, 07:47 • 3000 views

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

WarKyiv
Bryansk Oblast
General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
Security Service of Ukraine
9K720 Iskander
Kyiv
