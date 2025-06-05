General Staff confirms strike on Russian Iskanders: footage shown

The General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine confirmed the destruction of Russian OTRK "Iskander" installations, while the enemy from the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation tried to strike, presumably, at Kyiv, writes UNN.

Today, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, in cooperation with the Security Service of Ukraine and other components of the defense forces, launched a missile strike on the concentration area of the missile forces unit of the Russian Federation. A unit of the 26th Missile Brigade of the Russian troops, from the Klintsy area of the Bryansk region of the Russian Federation, tried to strike one of the Ukrainian settlements. Probably, at Kyiv. Thanks to effective reconnaissance and as a result of the coordinated work of units of the Armed Forces and the Security Service of Ukraine, the targets were successfully hit. One Russian missile launcher detonated, and two more were likely damaged. - reported the General Staff in social networks, showing the video.

The results of the defeat are being clarified.

"Effective and timely combat work of Ukrainian defenders allowed to avoid casualties among the civilian population. The struggle continues. Glory to Ukraine!" - emphasized in the General Staff.

