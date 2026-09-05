The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services

The FSB of the Russian Federation has brought final charges against Denys Popovych and Mykyta Ivankovych, whom the Russian authorities suspect of preparing an assassination attempt on Tikhon (Shevkunov), Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea. Mediazona reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the court case record, Popovych is additionally charged with providing assistance to the enemy and undergoing training with the aim of carrying out a terrorist attack. Ivankovych, for his part, has been charged with high treason.

The Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians not to criticize the authorities and "not to open their rotten-toothed mouths" at their superiors

Earlier, both men were accused of the illegal trafficking of explosive devices and preparing a terrorist attack.

The FSB claims there were “assignments from the Ukrainian special services”

According to the Russian FSB, Popovych and Ivankovych allegedly acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services and planned to plant explosives to assassinate Metropolitan Tikhon, who is considered one of the most influential hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Popovych is a native of Ukraine who lived at the Sretensky Monastery and worked as Tikhon’s secretary and treasurer. Ivankovych studied with him at the Sretensky Theological Seminary, but was not directly connected to the metropolitan.

Both defendants deny their guilt. They claim that Russian law enforcement officers obtained statements from them under torture.

The deputy commander of the RVC claimed that the SBU had abducted him, exerted pressure on him, and sought to discredit him