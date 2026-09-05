$44.730.1251.940.29
ukenru
02:57 AM • 1242 views
The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services
01:54 AM • 5172 views
Budanov said that he regularly communicated with Prigozhin almost until the Wagner mutiny
01:16 AM • 6410 views
Bessent forecast a collapse in oil prices to $40 after the end of the war with Iran
12:56 AM • 6122 views
In 2027, Ukraine will receive new 155 mm "Marta" self-propelled howitzers to replace Soviet and Western artillery
12:17 AM • 7024 views
In Germany, production of thousands of long-range drones for Ukraine has begun—one of them can strike at a distance of 1,500 km
11:55 PM • 7988 views
Trump Veiledly Supported the Production of Patriot Missiles in Ukraine – U.S. MediaPhoto
11:29 PM • 6902 views
Russia attacked a high-rise building in Boryspil — a fire broke out there, and two women were hospitalizedVideo
10:37 PM • 8220 views
Trump may "give" the Falkland Islands to Argentina to punish Britain over Iran; the Argentine president has already made demands
September 4, 08:58 PM • 11866 views
Denmark is preparing to send migrants to "return centers" outside the EU — how this will affect Ukrainians
September 4, 08:46 PM • 11227 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine received an order for a "silence regime" at the front for several days – media
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Cookie Policy
Terms of Use
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2026

Погода
+20°
5.1m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news
The US called on Ukraine and russia to suspend strikes during Witkoff’s and Kushner’s visits to moscow and Kyiv — media reportsSeptember 4, 05:22 PM • 15305 views
The Cabinet allocated UAH 700 million less for the reconstruction of Vyshneve than it had promised September 4, 05:58 PM • 3836 views
A new Russian attack on warehouses in the Kyiv region: where strikes were recordedSeptember 4, 06:28 PM • 5606 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhoto10:06 PM • 5038 views
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton11:07 PM • 4294 views
Publications
How the war changed Ukrainian cinema - key takeaways from 2026 Odesa International Film FestivalPhotoSeptember 4, 02:28 PM • 35967 views
Dismissal from service, financial support, transfers — the Office of the Military Ombudsman named the reasons for the most frequent complaints
Exclusive
September 4, 12:00 PM • 46608 views
The Economic Security Bureau cannot independently establish new taxation rules - lawyer
Exclusive
September 4, 11:35 AM • 41856 views
Crimea under attack: what the 2026 holiday season was like for RussiansPhotoVideo
Exclusive
September 4, 11:01 AM • 37176 views
Top 5 recipes for preserving cucumbers for the winter that will turn out perfectly the first timePhotoSeptember 4, 10:21 AM • 45718 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
John Ratcliffe
Steve Witkoff
J. D. Vance
Actual places
United States
Ukraine
Iran
Germany
Poland
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Jennifer Aniston shared the last piece of advice she received from Dolly Parton11:07 PM • 4310 views
Steve Irwin's wife spoke about the "Crocodile Hunter's" final weeks of life 20 years laterPhoto10:06 PM • 5052 views
Blogger Anastasiia Skalnytska announced her divorce from her husbandVideoSeptember 4, 04:24 PM • 24989 views
Kelly Osbourne revealed how she coped with harsh body-shaming after her father's deathPhotoSeptember 4, 12:05 AM • 45372 views
Khloé Kardashian showed her children on their first day of school and admitted that she is not ready for them to grow upPhotoSeptember 3, 11:07 PM • 41836 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
The New York Times
Brent Crude
2S22 "Bohdana"
Mercedes-Benz Zetros

The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1254 views

In Russia, new charges have been brought against two men in the case involving the attempted assassination of Metropolitan Tikhon. The defendants deny guilt and report being subjected to torture.

The FSB claimed that an assassination attempt on Metropolitan Tikhon was being prepared, allegedly on orders from the Ukrainian special services

The FSB of the Russian Federation has brought final charges against Denys Popovych and Mykyta Ivankovych, whom the Russian authorities suspect of preparing an assassination attempt on Tikhon (Shevkunov), Metropolitan of Simferopol and Crimea. Mediazona reports this, UNN writes.

Details

According to the court case record, Popovych is additionally charged with providing assistance to the enemy and undergoing training with the aim of carrying out a terrorist attack. Ivankovych, for his part, has been charged with high treason.

The Russian Orthodox Church called on Russians not to criticize the authorities and "not to open their rotten-toothed mouths" at their superiors25.08.26, 06:49 • 17989 views

Earlier, both men were accused of the illegal trafficking of explosive devices and preparing a terrorist attack.

The FSB claims there were “assignments from the Ukrainian special services”

According to the Russian FSB, Popovych and Ivankovych allegedly acted on instructions from the Ukrainian special services and planned to plant explosives to assassinate Metropolitan Tikhon, who is considered one of the most influential hierarchs of the Russian Orthodox Church.

Popovych is a native of Ukraine who lived at the Sretensky Monastery and worked as Tikhon’s secretary and treasurer. Ivankovych studied with him at the Sretensky Theological Seminary, but was not directly connected to the metropolitan.

Both defendants deny their guilt. They claim that Russian law enforcement officers obtained statements from them under torture.

The deputy commander of the RVC claimed that the SBU had abducted him, exerted pressure on him, and sought to discredit him03.09.26, 14:47 • 4094 views

Stepan Haftko

News of the World
Terrorist attack
Russian propaganda
Ukraine