The founder of Reddit has entered the race to buy TikTok
Kyiv • UNN
Alexis Ohanian has joined The People's Bid for TikTok initiative to acquire the social network. He believes that users should own their data and creators should own their audience.
Alexis Ohanian, an American entrepreneur, investor, and co-founder of Reddit, has joined the organization Project Liberty and the initiative The People's Bid for TikTok, which aims to acquire TikTok. He announced this on social media platform X, reports UNN.
"I am now officially one of those trying to buy TikTok US - and take it public. TikTok has changed the game for creators, and its future should be built by them," Ohanian stated, adding that users should own their data, and creators should own their audience.
Reminder
US President Trump instructed Vice President Pence to oversee the potential sale of TikTok to avoid a ban in the US. The Supreme Court rejected ByteDance's appeal, and Trump created a sovereign fund for a possible acquisition of the platform.
