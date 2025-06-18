The former head of the Ternopil Regional Council was sentenced to 9 years in prison for bribery and possession of ammunition

On June 18, the High Anti-Corruption Court found the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council guilty of corruption crimes and illegal possession of ammunition. The official was sentenced to 9 years of imprisonment with confiscation of property and a ban on holding public office, except for elective ones, for three years.

This was reported by the High Anti-Corruption Court, UNN reports.

Details

The HACC delivered a verdict in the case of the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council. On June 18, 2025, the High Anti-Corruption Court found him guilty of committing criminal offenses under Part 4 of Article 368 and Part 1 of Article 263 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine - the message reads.

The final punishment for the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, as noted, was imposed in the form of "9 years of imprisonment with deprivation of the right to hold positions in state authorities and local self-government, except for elective ones, for a term of three years and with confiscation of all property".

As reported, the court concluded that the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, being an official, demanded a bribe in the amount of "612 thousand UAH for including the construction object in the list of those requiring financing from the balance of funds unused in previous years from the subvention from the state budget to local budgets".

For a monetary "thank you", he also promised the signature of the director of the communal enterprise on the primary accounting documents and partial payment by the customer company of the debt to the contractor.

In addition, the former head of the regional council was found guilty of possessing ammunition without the permission required by law. The verdict may be appealed within 30 days from the date of its announcement by filing an appeal - added in the HACC.

Earlier, UNN wrote that the People's Deputy of Ukraine of the 7th and 8th convocations, the former head of the Ternopil Regional Council, the current deputy of the same regional council Mykhailo Golovko was informed of suspicion of non-declaration of property worth more than 2 million UAH.