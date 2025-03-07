The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy
Kyiv • UNN
Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.
The first Ukrainians purchased housing under the eOselya program with the eVidnovlennya certificate. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, writes UNN.
Details
As reported, the first borrowers used the eVidnovlennya certificate to pay the down payment for the eOselya mortgage, which became possible due to changes adopted by the Government on August 16, 2024. These changes expanded opportunities for citizens to secure their own housing.
The first client was a bank employee named Valeriy, who has the status of an internally displaced person (IDP), and after losing his home in Irpin, which was destroyed during the Russian invasion, purchased a two-room apartment with an area of 62.6 square meters in his hometown. Valeriy used the eVidnovlennya certificate for the amount of 2.1 million UAH, and for the remaining amount of 1.9 million, he took a loan under the eOselya program at Tascombank.
The second client was also an IDP who purchased an apartment in a new building in Kyiv. He received an eVidnovlennya certificate for the amount of 1.76 million UAH and took a loan for 1.34 million UAH under the eOselya program at PrivatBank. The area of his new home is 59 square meters.
The possibility of using eVidnovlennya certificates for the down payment on the eOselya mortgage is an important step in expanding access for Ukrainians to their own housing. And it is precisely for such stories that we made changes to the program's conditions. So that people could choose for themselves - to repair damaged property or to purchase a new home, using the certificate as a down payment for the mortgage. The first successful cases show that this opportunity is already working: people are receiving certificates, using them to purchase housing, and obtaining affordable loans under the eOselya program. This not only provides housing for those who have lost it but also stimulates the construction industry and the production of building materials," said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.
Recall
As reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, under the eOselya program in "Diia", Ukrainians received loans totaling over 25 billion UAH for purchasing housing. More than 15 thousand families have purchased their own homes.