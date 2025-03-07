The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

$41.320.06
NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law
07:36 PM • 18208 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 109983 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 170644 views

## Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next The Kyiv apartment rental market has shown a surprising recovery, with prices surpassing pre-war levels. This trend raises the question of whether this is a temporary phenomenon or the beginning of a new reality for tenants in the capital. **Key factors influencing price increases:** * **Increased demand:** As people return to Kyiv and the number of internally displaced persons decreases, the demand for housing is growing. * **Limited supply:** Some homeowners remain abroad, while others have chosen to sell their properties rather than rent them out, reducing the available supply. * **Economic recovery:** As businesses resume operations and the economy gradually recovers, more people can afford to rent apartments. * **Inflation:** The overall rise in prices for goods and services also affects the cost of rent. **Current situation in the market:** According to real estate experts, the most significant price increases have been observed in the segment of one- and two-bedroom apartments in popular areas of Kyiv. In some cases, rental rates have increased by 10-15% compared to pre-war levels. "The market is driven by demand," explains real estate agent Olena Kovalenko. "People are willing to pay more for comfortable and safe housing in convenient locations. At the same time, the supply is not keeping up with the demand, which leads to price increases." **What to expect in the future:** Experts predict that rental prices in Kyiv will continue to rise, but the rate of growth may slow down. Several factors will influence the market situation: * **The security situation:** Any deterioration in the security situation could lead to a new outflow of people from Kyiv and a corresponding drop in rental prices. * **The pace of economic recovery:** A faster economic recovery will support demand for housing and contribute to further price increases. * **New construction:** The commissioning of new residential buildings could increase the supply of apartments and help stabilize prices. * **Government policies:** Government programs to support housing construction and provide affordable housing could also affect the rental market. **Recommendations for tenants:** * **Monitor the market:** Regularly check rental prices in different areas of Kyiv to get an idea of the current market situation. * **Be flexible:** Consider options outside the city center or apartments with less convenient layouts to save money. * **Negotiate:** Don't be afraid to negotiate with landlords to try to get a better rental rate. * **Consider long-term leases:** Signing a long-term lease can help you secure a fixed rental rate and protect yourself from future price increases. **Conclusion:** The Kyiv apartment rental market is currently experiencing a period of recovery and growth. While it is difficult to predict the future with certainty, it is likely that rental prices will continue to rise in the short term. Tenants should be prepared for higher costs and take steps to find the best possible deals.

April 3, 01:29 PM • 107454 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 343877 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 173855 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 145087 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

Exclusive
April 3, 06:00 AM • 196176 views

Fintech expert Olena Sosiedka explained how the market will change after the legalization of cryptocurrencies in Ukraine

April 2, 07:23 PM • 124922 views

Ukraine has returned 11 children from the occupied territories and Russia

April 2, 06:52 PM • 108173 views

Semi-final of the Ukrainian Football Cup: participants determined

"Mommy's achievements": The Duma still includes Medvedchuk's yacht in the successful cases of ARMA

April 3, 03:43 PM • 87152 views

Poland will lose up to 0.4% of GDP due to new US tariffs on European exports - Duda

April 3, 03:44 PM • 11896 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24715 views

Zelenskyy named the "red lines" in negotiations to end the war

April 3, 04:08 PM • 12503 views

David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21613 views
David Schwimmer said he couldn't listen to the iconic song from "Friends" since leaving the show

April 3, 04:23 PM • 21628 views

"Masterpiece": film studio advertised an epic adaptation of "The Odyssey" by Nolan

April 3, 03:47 PM • 24729 views

"Friendship for life": Britons were touched by a video with little Princess Charlotte and her cousin

April 3, 01:52 PM • 38820 views

"The Simpsons" will be renewed for 4 more seasons

April 3, 12:01 PM • 47413 views

New trailer for "Jurassic World: Rebirth" released: Scarlett Johansson to appear in the franchise for the first time

April 3, 10:44 AM • 135969 views
The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

Kyiv • UNN

 • 18969 views

Two IDPs became the first to purchase housing through the eOselya program, using the eVidnovlennya certificate as a down payment.

The first Ukrainians purchased housing through the eOselya program using the eVidnovlennya certificate - Ministry of Economy

The first Ukrainians purchased housing under the eOselya program with the eVidnovlennya certificate. This was reported by the Ministry of Economy of Ukraine, writes UNN.

Details 

As reported, the first borrowers used the eVidnovlennya certificate to pay the down payment for the eOselya mortgage, which became possible due to changes adopted by the Government on August 16, 2024. These changes expanded opportunities for citizens to secure their own housing.

The first client was a bank employee named Valeriy, who has the status of an internally displaced person (IDP), and after losing his home in Irpin, which was destroyed during the Russian invasion, purchased a two-room apartment with an area of 62.6 square meters in his hometown. Valeriy used the eVidnovlennya certificate for the amount of 2.1 million UAH, and for the remaining amount of 1.9 million, he took a loan under the eOselya program at Tascombank.

The second client was also an IDP who purchased an apartment in a new building in Kyiv. He received an eVidnovlennya certificate for the amount of 1.76 million UAH and took a loan for 1.34 million UAH under the eOselya program at PrivatBank. The area of his new home is 59 square meters.

The possibility of using eVidnovlennya certificates for the down payment on the eOselya mortgage is an important step in expanding access for Ukrainians to their own housing. And it is precisely for such stories that we made changes to the program's conditions. So that people could choose for themselves - to repair damaged property or to purchase a new home, using the certificate as a down payment for the mortgage. The first successful cases show that this opportunity is already working: people are receiving certificates, using them to purchase housing, and obtaining affordable loans under the eOselya program. This not only provides housing for those who have lost it but also stimulates the construction industry and the production of building materials," said the First Deputy Prime Minister of Ukraine.

- Minister of Economy of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko.

Recall 

As reported by the Deputy Prime Minister for Innovation, Education, Science and Technology Development - Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov, under the eOselya program in "Diia", Ukrainians received loans totaling over 25 billion UAH for purchasing housing. More than 15 thousand families have purchased their own homes.

Alina Volianska

Alina Volianska

SocietyEconomy
Yulia Sviridenko
PrivatBank
Ukraine
