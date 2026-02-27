The first thousand Ukrainians have already undergone the 40+ health screening, and 54,000 have registered for a check-up

The first thousand Ukrainians have already undergone a check-up under the "Health Screening 40+" program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

The national Health Screening 40+ program is ongoing. 108 million UAH have already been credited to the accounts of 54 thousand Ukrainians who registered for the examination. The first 1,156 Ukrainians have already completed the 40+ Screening. - Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 1,500 healthcare facilities are accepting participants. They have been verified by the Ministry of Health and are listed on the program's portal.

Within the screening program, Ukrainians aged 40 and over can assess health risks at an early stage, including cardiovascular diseases, the development of diabetes, and mental health status. The program is actively working, and invitations continue to arrive in "Diia".

More details on how to apply and a list of medical institutions can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

