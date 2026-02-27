$43.210.03
Legislation on Defence City needs correction: the market calls for improving criteria for resident inclusion
10:21 AM • 7538 views
Utility tariffs prescribed in the memorandum with the IMF - what will happen to prices
February 26, 10:38 PM • 22287 views
The IMF approved a new four-year financing program for Ukraine worth over $8 billion
February 26, 07:13 PM • 39232 views
Ukraine finalizes development of energy recovery strategy and updated protection by March 1 - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 26, 04:20 PM • 35332 views
Attacks on water supply systems: can Russians leave Ukraine without water?
February 26, 03:08 PM • 35155 views
Digital hryvnia to be introduced after the war – NBU focused on regulating virtual assets
February 26, 02:09 PM • 30552 views
Ukraine introduces a new mechanism for drug price transparency through e-prescriptions
Exclusive
February 26, 01:53 PM • 48428 views
Kuchuk's Family Schemes: What the Land Under the Scandalous Odrex Clinic HidesPhoto
February 26, 12:47 PM • 22558 views
Ukraine and the USA have started a bilateral meeting in Geneva, we are working on practical solutions - Umerov
Exclusive
February 26, 11:34 AM • 110530 views
Who will truly feel the pension indexation from March 1, and whose payments will not be increased
The first thousand Ukrainians have already undergone the 40+ health screening, and 54,000 have registered for a check-up

Kyiv • UNN

 • 380 views

Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced that 1,156 Ukrainians have already completed the "40+ Health Screening" program, and 54,000 have registered for the examination. In total, UAH 108 million has been credited to the accounts of program participants.

The first thousand Ukrainians have already undergone the 40+ health screening, and 54,000 have registered for a check-up

The first thousand Ukrainians have already undergone a check-up under the "Health Screening 40+" program, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Telegram on Friday, UNN writes.

The national Health Screening 40+ program is ongoing. 108 million UAH have already been credited to the accounts of 54 thousand Ukrainians who registered for the examination. The first 1,156 Ukrainians have already completed the 40+ Screening.

- Svyrydenko wrote.

According to the Prime Minister, more than 1,500 healthcare facilities are accepting participants. They have been verified by the Ministry of Health and are listed on the program's portal.

Within the screening program, Ukrainians aged 40 and over can assess health risks at an early stage, including cardiovascular diseases, the development of diabetes, and mental health status. The program is actively working, and invitations continue to arrive in "Diia".

More details on how to apply and a list of medical institutions can be found on the Ministry of Health's website.

Check-ups for those 40+ are now available to Ukrainians: what it is and how to use it01.01.26, 12:10 • 66073 views

Julia Shramko

SocietyHealth
Ministry of Health of Ukraine
State budget
Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine