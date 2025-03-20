Ukraine's first Prime Minister Vitold Fokin has died, his granddaughter reported
Kyiv • UNN
Sad news: the first Prime Minister of independent Ukraine, Vitold Fokin, has passed away. He was 92 years old, as announced by his granddaughter Maria.
The granddaughter of the first prime minister of independent Ukraine, Vitold Fokin, Maria, reported on Facebook that her grandfather has passed away, writes UNN.
He was 92 years old.
Details
"Grandfather," Maria Fokina wrote briefly and added an emoji with a broken heart.
Maria also published several photos, one of which shows her with her grandfather Vitold Fokin. Users are expressing their condolences to the family in connection with the passing of Vitold Fokin under the post.
What is known about Vitold Fokin
Vitold Fokin was born on October 25, 1932 in the village of Novomykolaivka in the Donetsk region. He began his career working in a mine, where he gradually rose to leadership positions in the coal industry.
In 1990, Fokin was appointed acting chairman of the Council of Ministers of the Ukrainian SSR. In the same year, he was officially approved for this position. Six months later, Fokin became the Prime Minister of the Ukrainian SSR, taking over the management of the state during a period of significant economic crisis.
Fokin had the opportunity to head the government of the USSR at the invitation of the then General Secretary of the CPSU Mikhail Gorbachev, but he refused. From the moment of the declaration of independence of Ukraine on August 24, 1991 to October 1, 1992, he served as the Prime Minister of independent Ukraine.
He was the first head of the government of independent Ukraine and the former deputy head of the Ukrainian delegation in the Trilateral Contact Group on the settlement of the situation in Donbas.