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First bills from the IMF commitment package passed the relevant committee

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 • 1534 views

The Tax Committee supported a special fund for the army and new rules for digital platforms. Small sellers will receive benefits, and individual entrepreneurs will have simplified reporting.

First bills from the IMF commitment package passed the relevant committee

The first of the government's draft laws from the package required by obligations to the IMF passed the relevant parliamentary committee, MPs from the tax committee reported on Monday, writes UNN.

Details

"The Tax Committee supported bill No. 15110 on extending the military levy for 3 years after the end of the war," Yaroslav Zheleznyak said on Telegram.

Also, according to him, a "separate special fund will be created in the Budget Code, where this levy will go, and its targeted use will be for the army."

"They recommended it as a basis and in general. Tomorrow the bill will go to the hall. For - 16. Abstained - 3 (including me)," Zheleznyak noted.

Also, MP from the tax committee Olga Vasylevska-Smaglyuk reported on Telegram about the revision of bill No. 15111 on taxing income through digital platforms, and spoke about "what really changed after the revision":

  • first, goods were left within the scope of the law. There was a lot of discussion about whether to limit it only to services, but we are moving in the logic of DAC7, which directly provides for the coverage of goods. At the same time, a benefit was added - 2000 euros per year for the sale of goods. That is, small sellers are not subject to tax burden, but platforms still report;
    • second, special accounts were removed. This was one of the most controversial ideas. We weighed the risks and effects and concluded that the complications for business significantly outweigh the potential benefits. Therefore, this structure was abandoned;
      • third, self-employed individuals and individual entrepreneurs. There were also many questions here. In the final version: restrictions for self-employed individuals were removed; for individual entrepreneurs, only the logic remained: if the activity corresponds to your NACE code, you work as an individual entrepreneur, everything else can be done as an ordinary individual through the platform. This removes chaos from administration;
        • fourth, non-resident platforms. We simplified reporting for them and allowed payment in foreign currency. This is important, because otherwise large international platforms simply do not enter into regulation;
          • fifth, what, I think, people will appreciate: no declarations from individuals. If there is an excess or violation, the tax office itself, based on data from the platform, forms a tax notification-decision. Responsibility for the calculation is on the State Tax Service, not on the person;
            • sixth, an important amendment for the market: we removed the risk of reclassification into labor relations between the platform and the seller through changes to labor legislation. This is what businesses have been talking about for a long time.

              Adopted as a basis and in general in the committee - 20 for, 2 abstained. The decision was made

              - Vasylevska-Smaglyuk wrote.

              "And separately - although this is not about platforms, but it is important: the land benefit for destroyed real estate was extended," she added.

              Addition

              Earlier, the government approved a package of draft laws on taxing income from digital platforms, taxing international postal and express shipments, and extending the payment of military duty after the repeal of martial law, including within the framework of obligations under the cooperation program with the IMF.

              After that, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had met with the heads of parliamentary committees, where they discussed "homework" for EU and IMF funding and that there was an agreement on a number of urgent draft laws.

              Julia Shramko

              EconomyPolitics
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              State budget
              Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine
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              International Monetary Fund
              State Tax Service of Ukraine
              Yulia Svyrydenko
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              Yaroslav Zheleznyak
              Ukraine