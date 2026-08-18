The FP-9 ballistic missile at the Fire Point stand at DALO Industry Days /company photo

Ukrainian long-range weapons manufacturer Fire Point showed what the FP-9 ballistic missile looks like, which they will present at the international arms exhibition DALO Industry Days in Denmark, UNN writes.

The footage released by the company also shows a smaller missile — evidently, the FP-7 ballistic missile.

The FP-9 is a ballistic missile designed to deliver a payload weighing up to 800 kg and strike targets at a distance of up to 855 km. The FP-7 will have a smaller payload and range — up to 150 kg and up to 200 km, respectively. According to Fire Point, the FP-7 has undergone around 15 test launches and is currently at the certification stage with the Ministry of Defence of Ukraine.

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In addition to these missiles, the company will present at the exhibition the FP-5 "Flamingo" unmanned aerial system for ground launching/cruise missile, as well as the FP-1 long-range strike drone.

DALO Industry Days is an international arms exhibition in Scandinavia. This year, the event, which will take place on 19–20 August, will bring together more than 600 exhibitors, with at least 12,000 participants expected, including representatives of the defence sector from various countries.

DALO Industry Days was initiated more than 10 years ago by the Danish government as part of efforts to strengthen cooperation between the state and manufacturers.

A whole range of Ukrainian manufacturers will be represented at the exhibition, including DevDroid — a developer of a universal control system for ground robotic systems, Tencore LLC — a manufacturer of ground robotic systems, GSCI — a manufacturer of night-vision devices, as well as the Ukrainian OSINT company Molfar.

The DALO format provided Ukrainian manufacturers with direct B2B meetings, technical demonstrations and coordination of further steps — from mutual interoperability and certification to co-development, production localisation and the launch of contracts under the logic of the "Danish model", within which Denmark directly finances the purchase of weapons from Ukrainian manufacturers.