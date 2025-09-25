The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week

Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse", the third part of Sony's animated trilogy, has postponed its release to June 18, 2027, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

Previously, the Marvel adaptation was scheduled for June 25.

Now, the animated film will be released a week after Universal's live-action film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and on the same day as Disney's animated adventure film "Gatto."

"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" concludes the trilogy that began with the 2018 film and continued with the 2023 film. The film series focuses on Brooklyn high school student Miles Morales, who becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from parallel universes to save New York — and other multiverses — from various threats. Details of the third film's plot have not been disclosed, but it likely tells the story of Miles Morales facing another crisis.

"We've created what we think is a very satisfying finale, and we can't wait for fans to experience it," said directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson last year when they were announced as co-directors.

Addition

The film series has been a major box office driver; the original grossed $384 million worldwide and also won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The 2023 film was even more successful at the box office, surpassing its predecessor's entire box office gross in just 12 days after its release and ending its run with $690 million worldwide.