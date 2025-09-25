The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week

$41.410.03
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16406 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38936 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44192 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67313 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51850 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45928 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41527 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71864 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Main
Politics
War in Ukraine
Economy
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Health
Technologies
Sports
Culture
Life hack
UNN Lite
Auto
Education
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Finance
Culinary
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
ATESH agent destroyed a fuel truck and a UAZ in a military unit near Berdiansk
September 25, 02:45 AM • 32485 views
Cold air and rain: weather forecast in Ukraine for September 25
September 25, 03:07 AM • 31136 views
Power outage on the railway due to enemy shelling: delays of several trains reach 5 hours
05:22 AM • 40136 views
6-year-old boy started a fire in a Kyiv hypermarket: parents face a fine
05:27 AM • 28439 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness
07:15 AM • 18832 views
Autumn holidays in 2025 in Ukraine: when they will start and what they depend on
10:50 AM • 6808 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
10:24 AM • 11891 views
Arithmetic vs. tablet blogger, or numbers don't lie
10:14 AM • 9812 views
Vertigo, stress, and migraine: a comprehensive approach to the diagnosis and correction of dizziness
07:15 AM • 19738 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38966 views
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Emmanuel Macron
Ilan Shor
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
Crimea
China
France
The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
10:47 AM • 3186 views
Fake Labubu dolls accounted for 90% of counterfeit toys in Britain
06:17 AM • 14864 views
HBO Max announced its entry into the Ukrainian market: what are the conditions
September 23, 12:00 PM • 55152 views
Sweet and nutritious: top recipes for International White Chocolate Day
September 22, 11:26 AM • 113783 views
"I don't recognize my country right now": Angelina Jolie criticized political instability in the US
September 22, 10:56 AM • 72298 views
Financial Times
BFM TV
MiG-31
The Guardian
SWIFT

The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week

Kyiv • UNN

 • 3206 views

The release of the animated film “Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse” has been postponed to June 18, 2027. The film will be released a week after “How to Train Your Dragon 2” and on the same day as “Gatto.”

The final animated Spider-Man trilogy has postponed its release by a week
Sony Pictures/Courtesy Everett Collection

"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse", the third part of Sony's animated trilogy, has postponed its release to June 18, 2027, UNN reports with reference to Variety.

Details

Previously, the Marvel adaptation was scheduled for June 25.

Now, the animated film will be released a week after Universal's live-action film "How to Train Your Dragon 2" and on the same day as Disney's animated adventure film "Gatto."

"Spider-Man: Beyond the Spider-Verse" concludes the trilogy that began with the 2018 film and continued with the 2023 film. The film series focuses on Brooklyn high school student Miles Morales, who becomes the new Spider-Man and joins other Spider-People from parallel universes to save New York — and other multiverses — from various threats. Details of the third film's plot have not been disclosed, but it likely tells the story of Miles Morales facing another crisis.

"We've created what we think is a very satisfying finale, and we can't wait for fans to experience it," said directors Bob Persichetti and Justin K. Thompson last year when they were announced as co-directors.

Addition

The film series has been a major box office driver; the original grossed $384 million worldwide and also won an Oscar for Best Animated Feature. The 2023 film was even more successful at the box office, surpassing its predecessor's entire box office gross in just 12 days after its release and ending its run with $690 million worldwide.

Julia Shramko

News of the WorldUNN Lite
Marvel Entertainment
New York City